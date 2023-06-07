Sports

French Open 2023: Alcaraz sets up semis showdown with Djokovic

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 07, 2023, 04:23 pm 4 min read

Alcaraz defeated Djokovic at the 2022 Madrid Masters

Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz will take on 22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the 2023 French Open on Friday. Alcaraz reached his maiden Roland Garros semis after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-1, 7-6(5) in the last-eight clash. Earlier in the day, Djokovic advanced to his 12th French Open semi-final after beating Karen Khachanov. Here is the preview.

Head-to-head record: Alcaraz 1-0 Djokovic

Alcaraz and Djokovic have met just once on the ATP tour. The former emerged as the winner in the 2022 Madrid Masters semi-finals, claiming a 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(5) victory. Notably, Alcaraz defeated his idol Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals of that tournament. Therefore, Alcaraz became the first player to overcome Nadal and Djokovic at the same clay-court event.

Alcaraz's road to semi-finals

Alcaraz started his 2023 French Open campaign with a straight-set win over Flavio Cobolli. He lost his only set of this edition in the second-round match against Taro Daniel (6-1, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2). Alcaraz then recorded straight-set wins over Denis Shapovalov and Lorenzo Musetti in the third and fourth round, respectively. A formidable win over Tsitsipas handed Alcaraz his maiden French Open semis berth.

Djokovic's road to semi-finals

Like the Spaniard, Djokovic has lost a solitary set in the 2023 French Open so far. However, that happened in the quarter-final when Djokovic defeated Khachanov 4-6, 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4. The former world number one began his campaign with a straight-set win over Aleksandar Kovacevic. Djokovic then beat Marton Fucsovics, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Juan Pablo Varillas to reach the last eight.

Youngest Roland Garros semi-finalist since Djokovic

As stated, Alcaraz defeated Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-1, 7-6(5) to reach the French Open semis. He has advanced to his first semi-final at the clay-court Grand Slam. The Spaniard became the youngest Roland Garros semi-finalist since Djokovic in 2007. The world number one is eyeing his second Grand Slam title after winning his maiden at the US Open.

Alcaraz improves his record in 2023

Alcaraz has improved to a 35-3 win-loss record in the ongoing season. In May, he defeated Jan-Lennard Struff to defend his crown at the Mutua Madrid Open. He became the youngest player to defend an ATP Masters 1000 title since Nadal at Monte-Carlo and Rome in 2005-06. Alcaraz's run also includes titles in Barcelona, Indian Wells, and Buenos Aires.

Djokovic reached 12th French Open semi-final

Djokovic reached his 12th French Open semi-final after beating Khachanov. He has made it to this stage in four out of the last five editions (2019-21 and 2023). In the previous edition, Spanish maestro Nadal, who is sitting out this time due to injury, defeated Djokovic in the quarter-final. Notably, Djokovic won his second French Open title in 2021.

45 Grand Slam semi-finals in the Open Era

According to Opta, Djokovic is the third player (male or female) to reach 45+ Grand Slam semi-finals in the Open Era. He is only behind Chris Evert (52) and Roger Federer (46) on this list. Martina Navratilova follows Djokovic with 44 appearances.

Djokovic has won six semi-finals

Out of 12, Djokovic has won six semi-finals at the French Open (2012, 2014-16, 2020-21). He ended up being the champion only twice (2016 and 2021). Djokovic is vying to win his 23rd Grand Slam title. By doing this, he will break a tie with Nadal for the most men's singles majors. For this, Djokovic would have to clinch his third French Open honor.

Djokovic's run in 2023

Djokovic started 2023 in a dominating fashion by clinching the Adelaide International, beating Sebastian Korda in a hard-fought three sets. He claimed the 2023 Australian Open next. Since then, Djokovic hasn't won a tournament. He was ousted in the semis in Dubai before losing in the R16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Djokovic lost in the quarters of the Srpska Open and Italian Open, respectively.

The top spot at stake

If Alcaraz defeats Djokovic in the semis, he will retain his number one ATP Ranking following the tournament. On the other hand, if Djokovic wins, he could reclaim the top spot by winning the 2023 French Open.