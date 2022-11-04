Sports

Paris Masters, Novak Djokovic storms into the quarter-finals: Key stats

Novak Djokovic has won 11 successive matches on the ATP Tour

Sixth-seeded Novak Djokovic breezed past Karen khachanov to enter the men's singles quarter-finals at the Paris Masters on Thursday. The Serbian ace clinched an emphatic 6-4, 6-1 win to proceed further. Notably, he registered his 11th straight win at the Paris Masters, having been unbeaten since the 2018 final. He will face Italian Lorenzo Musetti, who ousted third-seeded Casper Ruud 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Djokovic converted four of eight break points and struck 17 winners to conclude the affair in 87 minutes. Both Djokovic and Khachanov fired two aces each. The Serbian managed a staggering 86% win on his first serve in contrast to his rival (64%). He raked in a total of 65 points, including 35 from serves.

Djokovic avenged his 2018 Paris Masters final defeat against Khachanov. The former world number one now commands an 8-1 W/L record in their ATP match-ups. Notably, it was his seventh straight win over his rival since the 2018 beating.

Djokovic has steered to a 33-8 win-loss record in the season. He is on an 11-match win streak on the ATP Tour, with titular runs in Tel Aviv and Astana. Notably, the 90-time ATP titlist eyes a record-extending seventh Paris Masters honor.

World number one Carlos Alcaraz trounced Grigor Dimitrov 6-1, 6-3 in R16. He converted five of his seven break points and garnered 62 points in the duel. He will be up against Holger Rune, who downed seventh-seeded Andrey Rublev 6-4, 7-5. The Spanish ace reached the second round last year at the ATP Masters 1000, while Rune is making his tournament debut.