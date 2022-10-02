Sports

Tel Aviv Open, Novak Djokovic qualifies for final: Key stats

Tel Aviv Open, Novak Djokovic qualifies for final: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 02, 2022, 02:39 pm 2 min read

The Serbian claimed a 6-1, 7-6(3) victory (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Former world number one, Novak Djokovic, defeated Roman Safiullin to reach the final of the Tel Aviv Watergen Open. The Serbian claimed a 6-1, 7-6(3) victory in the penultimate clash. Djokovic eyes his third tour-level title in 2022 after winning in Rome and Wimbledon. He will lock horns with second seed Marin Cilic in the summit clash. Here are the key stats.

Information Djokovic eyes his 89th ATP title

Djokovic is through to his 127th ATP Tour final. The Serbian is eyeing his 89th ATP title. He presently has a win-loss record of 1016-205 on the ATP Tour. Djokovic will feature in his fourth tour-level final of 2022.

Wimbledon Djokovic won 2022 Wimbledon

Before the ongoing Tel Aviv Open, Djokovic last competed on the ATP tour in July when he won a record-equaling seventh Wimbledon title. With a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) win over Australia's Nick Kyrgios, the 35-year-old claimed his 21st Grand Slam title, now the second-most after that of Rafael Nadal (22). Djokovic now has the joint-second-most Wimbledon titles with Pete Sampras and William Renshaw.

Record Djokovic is 26-6 in 2022

Djokovic has a win-loss record of 26-6 in the ongoing season. Before Wimbledon, he reached the quarter-finals at the French Open. Djokovic missed the Australian Open and the US Open after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Earlier this year, Djokovic won a record-extending 38th ATP Masters 1000 crown. He beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the 2022 Italian Open men's singles title.

Clash Tel Aviv Open final: Djokovic vs Cilic

Djokovic will take on old foe Marin Cilic in the final. The former has a lead of 18-2 over Cilic in the ATP head-to-head series. Djokovic has won each of the last five encounters against Cilic. Cilic last defeated Djokovic in the 2018 London Queen's Club. His only other win over the Serb came in 2016 at the Paris Masters.

Do you know? Djokovic set to achieve this feat

Djokovic has an opportunity to win an ATP title in the 18th different country. Other nations where he has at least one title are Austria, Australia, Canada, China, England, France, Holland, Italy, Japan, Monaco, Qatar, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, and the USA.