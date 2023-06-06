Sports

Novak Djokovic reaches 12th French Open semi-final, earns 90th win

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 06, 2023, 10:37 pm 3 min read

Djokovic earned his 90th win in the clay-court major (Source: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic advanced to the semi-final of the 2023 French Open after beating Karen Khachanov in a four-set thriller. The former world number one claimed a 4-6, 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4 win after over three hours. Djokovic has gone past the Roland Garros quarter-final for the 12th time in his career. He also earned his 90th win at the clay-court major.

Here are the match stats

Djokovic won a total of 146 points and 57 winners in the match. He fired 11 aces compared to Khachanov's seven. The former won 41% of receiving points and 68% of net points. Khachanov recorded four double faults. The duo smashed the joint-fastest serve of the match (210 KPH). Djokovic converted 4/8 break points. Notably, the match lasted three hours and 38 minutes.

Another semis appearance for Djokovic

As mentioned, Djokovic has reached the French Open semi-final for the 12th time. He has made it to this stage in four out of the last five editions (2019-21 and 2023). In the previous edition, Spanish maestro Rafael Nadal, who is sitting out this time due to injury, defeated Djokovic in the quarter-final. Notably, Djokovic won his second French Open title in 2021.

90 wins for Djokovic at French Open

Djokovic owns a 25-4 win-loss record in 2023. His tally across the two Slams read 12-0 post this win. Overall at Grand Slams, Djokovic has raced to a 346-47 win-loss record. Meanwhile, his tally at the French Open is 90-16. This is the first major where Djokovic has raced to 90 wins. He has 89 wins at the Australian Open.

Djokovic attains these feats

As per Opta, Djokovic has won 14 of his last 16 Grand Slam matches when he lost the opening set. Djokovic now has 17 Roland Garris quarter-final appearances, the most at this Slam in the Open Era (male or female). Djokovic has become just the second player in the Open Era to play 55 Grand Slam quarter-finals (singles) after Roger Federer (male or female).

Another feat for Djokovic

According to Opta, Djokovic is the third player (male or female) to reach 45+ Grand Slam semi-finals in the Open Era. He is only behind Chris Evert (52) and Federer (46) on this list. Martina Navratilova follows Djokovic with 44 appearances.

Djokovic's run in 2023

Djokovic started 2023 in a dominating fashion by clinching the Adelaide International, beating Sebastian Korda in a hard-fought three sets. He claimed the 2023 Australian Open next. Since then, Djokovic hasn't won a tournament. He was ousted in the semis in Dubai before losing in the R16 of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Djokovic lost in the quarters of the Srpska Open and Italian Open, respectively.

Djokovic eyes his 23rd Grand Slam title

Djokovic is vying to win his 23rd Grand Slam title. By doing this, he will break a tie with Nadal for the most men's singles majors. Djokovic would have to clinch his third French Open honor to achieve this feat.