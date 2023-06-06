Sports

How does Ajinkya Rahane fare in away Tests? His stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jun 06, 2023, 09:00 pm 3 min read

Rahane has over 3,200 Test runs away from home (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian middle-order batter Ajinkya Rahane regained his Test spot after faring well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni showed faith in Rahane, which resulted in the coveted berth for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia. Rahane, who has a knack for scoring runs overseas, is back to solidify Team India's middle order.

Why does this story matter?

Once India's mainstay middle-order Test batter, Rahane fell out of favor with the selectors last year.

However, an impressive domestic campaign coupled with some pivotal knocks in IPL 2023 turned the tables.

India would need Rahane's Midas touch in the WTC final at The Oval.

Interestingly, more than half of his runs in the format have come overseas.

India's go-to batter in foreign conditions

Rahane has been India's go-to batter in foreign conditions since his debut in 2013. He will become the 15th player to feature in 50 Test matches overseas for India. Rahane currently has 3,223 runs from 49 away Tests. His average of 40.28 in foreign Tests is higher than that at home (35.73). Notably, Rahane has 1,644 runs from 32 Tests at home.

Rahane could score his ninth Test ton overseas

Rahane has slammed as many as eight of his 12 total Test tons away from home. By scoring one more in England, he will break a tie with Sourav Ganguly (8). Rahane will then join Cheteshwar Pujara, Mohinder Amarnath, Mohammad Azharuddin, and VVS Laxman (9 each). Notably, Rahane is yet to score a century since the 2020/21 Boxing Day Test.

Rahane averages 26.03 in England

Rahane has played 15 Tests in England. He has racked up 729 runs in these matches at an average of 26.03. His solitary century in England (103) came in 2014 when India won the famous Lord's Test. Besides, Rahane has five Test half-centuries in the nation. He has a strike rate of 43.03, the lowest among all the countries he has played in.

Rahane set to complete 5,000 Test runs

As mentioned, Rahane has bolstered India's middle order over the years. He has represented India in 82 Tests so far. Rahane has tallied 4,931 runs in Test cricket at an average of 39.52. He is set to become the 13th Indian batter with over 5,000 runs in the format. Rahane is closing in on surpassing Kapil Dev (5,248) on the runs tally.

Rahane has over 1,000 Test runs against Australia

India will face Australia in the ICC WTC final at the Oval, starting June 7. Notably, Australia are the only side against whom Rahane has over 1,000 Test runs. The tally includes seven 50+ scores (two centuries).