Sports

Pat Cummins to lead 17-member Australia squad in WTC final

Pat Cummins to lead 17-member Australia squad in WTC final

Written by Rajdeep Saha Apr 19, 2023, 10:57 am 1 min read

Pat Cummins will lead a 17-member Australia squad (Source: Twitter/ICC)

Pat Cummins will lead a 17-member Australia squad in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final, starting on June 7 at the Oval. The same squad will be heading out in the first two Ashes Tests versus England. David Warner has been included and could return to the playing XI. Pat Cummins will lead the squad after leaving the tour of India early.

Australia's squad for the WTC final

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner.