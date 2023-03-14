Sports

Shreyas Iyer ruled out of Australia series, doubtful for IPL

Shreyas Iyer ruled out of Australia series, doubtful for IPL

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 14, 2023, 12:46 pm 2 min read

Iyer will miss the three-match ODI series against Australia (Source: Twitter/BCCI)

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the ODI series against Australia due to his recurring back injuries. Reports suggest that the batter is struggling to walk and may miss a few Indian Premier League (IPL) matches for Kolkata Knight Riders. There are chances that he could need surgery, in which case he will be out of action for 3 months.

Iyer has been struggling with recurring back issues

Iyer has been dealing with back problems for some time now. He complained of back issues last month as well. He earlier missed the ODI series against New Zealand and also the opening Test match against Australia due to the same. His growing concerns might be an issue for India and also for KKR as the new IPL season is knocking at the door.

What did Rohit Sharma say about Iyer's injury?

"Poor guy. It just was such an unfortunate incident," Rohit Sharma said about Iyer's injury. "He was sent to the hospital to take scans. I don't know the exact report of the scans, but he does not seem to be doing that well," he further added.

Here's a look at Iyer's ODI numbers

Iyer made his ODI debut in Dharamsala back in 2017 against Sri Lanka. The 28-year-old has featured in 42 ODIs and slammed 1,631 runs at 46.60. He raced to 1,000 ODI runs in only 25 innings. He has scored two ODI centuries along with 14 fifties. His knock of 113* against South Africa in Ranchi 2022 is his highest score.

A major concern for Kolkata Knight Riders

Captain Iyer's injury is a massive blow for KKR as they have their entire batting lineup revolving around him. Apart from his batting, he also brings in leadership skills and that will be a challenge till the time he isn't available. Iyer boasts decent IPL numbers, mustering 2,776 runs in 101 matches at 31.55. He scored 401 runs for KKR last season.