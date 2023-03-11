Sports

WPL 2023, GG vs DC: Sneh Rana elects to bat

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 11, 2023, 07:03 pm 2 min read

The DY Patil Sports Academy will host the match

Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals are set to square off in the ninth match of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. DCW are coming off an eight-wicket defeat to Mumbai Indians Women, while GGW defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore Women on Wednesday. GGW skipper Sneh Rana has won the toss and elected to bat.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai will host the fifth encounter (7:30 PM IST). The venue boasts an average first innings total of 179. As Viacom 18 owns WPL's broadcasting rights, fans in India can catch the live telecast of the matches on Sports 18, Sports Khel, Colors Cinema, Colors Tamil, and Colors Kannada Cinema. JioCinema will provide the live streaming.

Here are the two teams

Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Sabbhineni Meghana, Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Georgia Wareham, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (captain), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar. Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning (captain), Shafali Verma, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris.

Delhi Capitals Women squad

Delhi Capitals Women squad: Meg Lanning (captain), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris, Poonam Yadav, Laura Harris, Arundhati Reddy, Jasia Akhtar, Aparna Mondal, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi

Gujarat Giants squad

Gujarat Giants squad: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Annabel Sutherland, Sneh Rana (captain), Kim Garth, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar, Laura Wolvaardt, Georgia Wareham, Monica Patel, Ashwani Kumari, Hurley Gala, Shabnam Md Shakil, Parunika Sisodia.