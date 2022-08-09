Sports

ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings: Beth Mooney reclaims top spot

Aug 09, 2022

Mooney has usurped Meg Lanning to bag the top spot (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian opener Beth Mooney has reclaimed the top spot in the latest ICC Women's T20I Rankings for batters. She usurped Meg Lanning in this regard. Mooney whacked a clutch 41-ball 61 versus India in the final of the Women's T20 event in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Meanwhile, India's Jemimah Rodrigues has moved seven places to be ranked 10th. Here's more.

Performance Mooney stands tall for Australia

Mooney concluded as the tournament's leading run-getter. The left-hander racked up 179 runs at 44.75. She smacked two fifties with a best score of 70* Lanning, on the other hand, managed 91 runs at 22.75. Notably, rising sensation Tahlia McGrath leapfrogged to the fifth spot, having gained seven places. The all-rounder amassed 128 runs at 42.66 and also claimed eight wickets.

Rodrigues Rodrigues emerges as the dark horse for India Women

Rodrigues finished with the second-most runs for India, bashing 146 runs at a prolific 73.00. The tally includes a clutch 56* against England in the semi-final and a 33-ball 33 in the final. She has been elevated to the 10th spot. Meanwhile, Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma hoarded 159 and 133 runs, respectively. They are seated at the fourth and sixth spots, respectively.

List ICC Women's T20I Batting Rankings: Here's the complete list

Mooney sits atop with a rating of 743, followed by Lanning (725). New Zealand's Sophie Devine (715) gained three places to be ranked third. She had a sublime run in CWG, amassing 177 runs at 44.25. Mandhana (712), McGrath (704), Verma (695), Suzie Bates (664), and Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu (644) trail them. Alyssa Healy (633) and Rodrigues (630) follow suit.

Duo Brunt, Schutt make gains in ICC Women's T20I Bowling Rankings

English pacer Katherine Brunt pocketed five scalps at 16.20. She rose by a spot to be ranked second among bowlers. Aussie quick Megan Schutt snared joint-second-most wickets in CWG (8). She gained two places to be ranked fifth. Meanwhile, South African spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba jumped 14 positions to clinch the eighth spot. She snapped up three wickets, averaging 19.66.

Bowlers Here's what the list looks like for bowlers

English spinner Sophie Ecclestone (759) stays put at the number one spot. She had a decent run in CWG, having bagged five wickets at 21.40. Brunt (715), Sarah Glenn (714), Shabnim Ismail (707), Schutt (704) complete the top five. India's Deepti Sharma (693), Jess Jonassen (691), Mlaba (669), Amelia Kerr (655), and Hayley Mathews (640) follow in order.

All-Rounders Devine continues to dominate the All-Rounder Rankings

Devine (399) has extended her lead at the top spot among all-rounders. The 32-year-old also picked six wickets in the tournament at 14.83. Ashleigh Gardner (353) has exchanged places with England's Natalie Sciver (348) to rank second. Deepti has moved up by a spot (329). Mathews (319), Kathryn Bryce (295), Stafanie Taylor(288), Nida Dar (269), Salma Khatun (267), and Athapaththu (256) trail them.