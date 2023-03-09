Sports

Mustafizur Rahman claims his 98th T20I wicket, equals Shahid Afridi

Mustafizur Rahman claims his 98th T20I wicket, equals Shahid Afridi

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 09, 2023, 06:48 pm 2 min read

Mustafizur Rahman matches Pakistan's Shahid Afridi in T20I wickets. (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

After losing the ODI series, Bangladesh started the T20I series with added motivation as the hosts claimed a six-wicket win. The Bangladeshi bowlers did well as Hasan Mahmud (2/26), Shakib Al Hasan (1/26), and Mustafizur Rahman (1/34) did not allow the visitors to run away with the game (156/6). Mustafizur dismissed Ben Duckett to reach 98 T20I wickets, matching Pakistan's Shahid Afridi.

Why does this story matter?

Mustafizur has been a sensation for Bangladesh over the years in T20Is. He is now Bangladesh's second-highest wicket-taker in this format only behind Shakib (129).

He has developed the art of bowling in the slog overs with his unique variations, making him invaluable for Bangladesh.

Versus England today, Mustafizur showed his prowess in the death overs, conceding 16 runs and dismissing Duckett.

Mustafizur matches Pakistani spinners, Afridi and Shadab

The Bangladeshi pacer has now equaled former and current Pakistani spinners, Afridi and Shadab Khan. Both Afridi and Shadab have 98 wickets in T20Is and now Mustafizur joins them as the joint sixth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. Notably, Mustafizur has reached the landmark faster than the other two, in 79 matches but his economy (7.65) is also the worst among the three bowlers.

Here's a look at Mustafizur Rahman's T20I stats

Mustafizur has scalped 98 wickets in 79 T20Is at an economy of 7.65. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has 51 wickets in overs between 16-20 at a splendid 16.43. His performances at home have been exceptional, having picked up 47 wickets at 17.53. Mustafizur has claimed 28 away wickets (home of opposition) and 23 in neutral venues.

Bangladesh take lead over England by winning the first T20I

England started well as Philip Salt and Jos Buttler added 80 runs. With Dawid Malan's dismissal, England were reduced to 88/2 before another 47 runs were added between Buttler and Ben Duckett. Bangladesh pegged back the Englishmen thereafter with some exceptional death-bowling skills. In response, Bangladesh started well and were 108/2 at one stage. England exerted pressure but Bangladesh sealed a win.