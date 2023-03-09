Sports

Jos Buttler slams 20th T20I fifty, completes 300 international sixes

Buttler shared an 80-run opening stand with Philip Salt (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Jos Buttler slammed a brisk 67(42) for England in the 1st T20I against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. The England captain shared an 80-run opening stand with Philip Salt, fueling their innings. However, Bangladesh bowlers made a turnaround, having restricted England to 156/6. Nonetheless, Buttler shone with his 20th half-century in T20I cricket. Here are the key stats.

A look at Buttler's knock

Buttler and Salt were watchful in the first few overs after Bangladesh put them in to bat. However, the duo still took England to 51/0 in six overs. While Buttler lost the support of Salt, he continued to attack. The England captain brought up his fifty with a six off Hasan Mahmud in the 13th over. Buttler departed for 67 (4 fours, 4 sixes).

Buttler surpasses Mohammad Rizwan (T20I runs)

Buttler, who made his T20I debut in 2011, has raced to 2,669 runs in the format. During the 1st T20I against Bangladesh, he surpassed Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan (2,635) in terms of T20I runs. Buttler is now the eighth-highest run-scorer in the shortest format. He leads the runs tally for England, with former skipper Eoin Morgan being his closest rival (2,458).

First T20I fifty on Bangladesh soil

Buttler slammed his first half-century on Bangladesh soil. He now has 141 runs from five T20Is in the nation at a strike rate of 133.01. Interestingly, Buttler has recorded his 10th half-century in the format away from home.

300 international sixes for Buttler

During the series opener, Buttler hammered his 300th six in international cricket. He has become the second England batter after Morgan to have achieved this feat. Overall, Buttler is the 10th batter to have touched this mark across formats. Indian batter Virat Kohli (278) follows Buttler in terms of international sixes. Notably, Buttler has 112 sixes in the shortest format.

Bangladesh overcome England

Bangladesh defeated England in the first T20I of their 3-match series to take a 1-0 lead. Notably, this is Bangladesh's maiden T20I win over England. The two sides met just once before in this format (ICC T20 World Cup). Chasing 157, Najmul Hossain Shanto (51) slammed his 3rd fifty. Shakib Al Hasan scored a superb 34*.