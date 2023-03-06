Sports

WPL 2023, MI vs RCB: Smriti Mandhana elects to bat

WPL 2023, MI vs RCB: Smriti Mandhana elects to bat

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 06, 2023, 07:02 pm 2 min read

MIW thrashed Gujarat Giants in the tournament opener (Source: Twitter/@wplt20)

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to clash in the fourth match of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI would want to carry their winning run after thrashing Gujarat Giants, while, RCB eye their first win in the tournament. RCBW captain Smriti Mandhana has won the toss and elected to bat.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host the fourth encounter. The venue boasts an average first innings total of 165. As Viacom 18 owns WPL's broadcasting rights, fans in India can catch the live telecast of the matches on Sports 18, Sports Khel, Colors Cinema, Colors Tamil, and Colors Kannada Cinema. JioCinema will provide the live streaming.

A look at MIW's squad

MIW squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Mathews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Jintimani Kalita, and Neelam Bisht.

A look at RCBW's squad

RCBW squad: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Sophie Devine, Kanika Ahuja, Erin Burns, Sobhana Asha, Richa Ghosh (Wicketkeeper), Disha Kasat, Poonam Khemnar, Heather Knight, Shreyanka Patil, Sahana Pawar, Ellyse Perry, Preeti Bose, Renuka Singh Thakur, Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Megan Schutt, Dane van Niekerk, Komal Zanzad.