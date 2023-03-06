Sports

Aiden Markram named South Africa's T20I captain; Temba Bavuma dropped

Aiden Markram named South Africa's T20I captain; Temba Bavuma dropped

Written by Parth Dhall Mar 06, 2023, 06:52 pm 2 min read

Markram takes over from Temba Bavuma, who stepped down from the position last month

In a major development, Aiden Markram has been appointed as South Africa's new captain in T20I cricket. He takes over from Temba Bavuma, who stepped down from the position last month. While Bavuma will remain the ODI skipper, he replaced Dean Elgar as Test skipper recently. Notably, Markram led South Africa to the Under-19 World Cup title in 2014. Here are further details.

Markram to lead South Africa

Markram will lead South Africa in the three-match T20I series against the West Indies later this month. As stated, the 28-year-old led South Africa to the Under-19 World Cup title in 2014. Markram, who has been at the helm at the domestic and franchise levels, recently captained the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the title in the inaugural SA20 league.

Bavuma to continue as skipper in ODIs, T20Is

Elgar took over the command from Quinton de Kock in 2021 and had a mixed campaign as South Africa's Test skipper. The left-handed batter faced criticism following his side's 0-2 drubbing against Australia last month. Bavuma, who became SA's white-ball skipper in 2021, had been given the charge of the Test side. He relinquished the T20I leadership and has been dropped from the format.

South Africa T20I squad for WI series

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.