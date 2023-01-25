Sports

Faf du Plessis becomes first centurion of SA20: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 25, 2023, 12:17 pm 3 min read

Du Plessis scored an unbeaten 58-ball 113 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Joburg Super Kings skipper Faf du Plessis mustered a remarkable century during his side's SA20 clash against Durban Super Giants on Tuesday (January 24). The veteran batter scored an unbeaten 58-ball 113 as the Super Kings recorded a comfortable eight-run win. His knock was studded with eight fours and as many maximums. Here we look at his stats in T20 cricket.

Du Plessis leads from the front

Chasing 179 at the Wanderers Stadium, the Super Kings were off to a sensational start as openers Du Plessis and Reeza Hendricks added 157 runs for the opening wicket. The latter played second fiddle in the partnership as he struggled to find boundaries. Nevertheless, Du Plessis cleared the fence for fun as the Super Kings crossed the line with five balls to spare.

First ton of SA20

It must be noted that Du Plessis became the first centurion of SA20. With 277 runs in seven games at 46.17, he is currently the second-highest run-getter in the ongoing season. He has been striking at a phenomenal rate of 148.13. Only Jos Buttler (285) of Paarl Royals is ahead of him in terms of runs this season.

Highest partnership of the season

Meanwhile, Hendricks and Du Plessis became the first pair to add 150 or more runs for any wicket in the ongoing season. Overall, the duo recorded the fifth century partnership of the competition.

A look at his T20 career

Du Plessis has truly been a stalwart in the 20-over format, having mustered 8,514 runs in 325 games at 31.18. 131.73 reads his strike rate in the format. The tally includes 52 half-centuries and five tons. He played 50 T20Is for South Africa, scoring 1,528 at 35.53. The 38-year-old belongs to the elite list of batters with centuries across all three international formats.

How did the game pan out?

The Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl. Though the Super Giants lost wickets regularly, their scoring rate remained healthy. Heinrich Klaasen top scored for the Giants, mustering a 48-ball 65. Maheesh Theekshana and Gerald Coetzee took three wickets apiece. In reply, the Johannesburg-based side crossed the line without much hassle. Besides Du Plessis, Hendricks contributed with a 46-ball 45.

Fourth win of the season for Super Kings

With four wins in seven games, the Super Kings are currently fourth in the points table. After starting their campaign with a win, they suffered two successive defeats. However, they regained momentum with three wins in their last four outings. The side has three league-stage games left in the competition and has a strong chance to make a place in the semi-finals.