IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma elects to field

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 21, 2023, 01:03 pm 2 min read

Raipur is hosting the 2nd ODI (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India are eyeing another ODI series win as they take on New Zealand in the second game of the three-match series. The opening game went right down to the wire as India won by just 12 runs despite posting 349/8. Shubman Gill and Michael Bracewell rewrote the record books. Besides, Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, has won the toss and elected to field.

No changes in the Playing XIs

New Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(captain and wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

This venue in Raipur to host its first international

The Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur will host the contest. An international game will be played for the first time at the venue. Six IPL games have been played at this ground with the average team score being 150. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (1:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Here's the head-to-head record

India and New Zealand are neck-to-neck as far as the head-to-head record in ODIs is concerned. The two sides have clashed in 114 matches, with India winning 56 of them. Only Australia (95) own more ODI victories against the Kiwis. NZ, meanwhile, have won 50, while one resulted in a tie (7 NR). India last won a series against NZ in 2019.

Have a look at the star performers

Gill, in the opener, became the fifth Indian to slam an ODI double-ton, scoring 208 off 149 balls. Mohammed Siraj took four-wicket hauls in his last two ODI outings. Bracewell mustered a breathtaking 77-ball 140 in the opener. He struck 10 maximums. Mitchell Santner scored a fiery fifty, besides taking the key wicket of Virat Kohli in the first ODI.