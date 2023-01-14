Sports

Prithvi Shaw returns for New Zealand T20Is: Decoding his stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 14, 2023, 12:17 pm 3 min read

Shaw last played a T20I game in July 2021 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Opening batter Prithvi Shaw has received a call-up by Team India for the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting January 27. The 23-year-old debuted in the format against Sri Lanka in July 2021. It remains the only game he has played in the format. Shaw will look to make the opportunity count under all-rounder Hardik Pandya. We look at his numbers.

Presenting India's T20I squad for the NZ series

India's T20I squad: Hardik Pandya (captain), Suryakumar Yadav (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Prithvi Shaw, Mukesh Kumar.

Why does this story matter?

Shaw's return to the national side was right around the corner.

The Mumbai batter scored a record-breaking 379 in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy 2022-23 fixture against Assam.

He also clocked a 46-ball hundred in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy﻿ 2022.

Shaw's ferocious approach in the Powerplay could benefit India big time as they prepare for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.

A look at Shaw's domestic numbers

Shaw made his FC debut against Tamil Nadu in the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy 2016-17. The right-hander scored a ton in the second innings (120), bagging the Player-of-the-Match award. He now owns 3,623 runs in FC cricket across 41 matches, while averaging a stellar 51.75 (100s: 12, 50s: 15). Shaw has scored 2,627 and 2,401 runs in List A and T20s, respectively.

Shaw's numbers in international cricket

Shaw made his international debut in a Test match against West Indies at home in 2018. He made the opportunity count, scoring 134 in his maiden innings. The youngster has amassed 339 Test runs in five matches, averaging 42.37. He last played a Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21. Meanwhile, Shaw has featured in six ODIs, besides a solitary T20I appearance.

A look at his IPL numbers

Shaw plays for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He debuted against Punjab Kings in 2018. He has since amassed 1,588 runs across 63 matches at 25.20. Shaw has an impressive strike rate of 147.44. He has struck 12 fifties (HS: 99 vs KKR). Notably, the Mumbaikar slammed 283 runs in IPL 2022 while striking over 150.

Shaw's exploits in the powerplay (IPL 2022)

Notably, Shaw scored 217 off his 283 runs in the first six overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, the right-hander struck at a phenomenal rate of 150.69. He clubbed 31 fours and seven maximums. Plus, he averaged 43.40 in the Powerplay in IPL 2022. Shaw was the only second batter alongside team-mate David Warner to rack up 200-plus runs in the Powerplay while striking at 150-plus.