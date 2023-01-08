Sports

Yuzvendra Chahal becomes India's joint-highest wicket-taker in men's T20Is: Stats

Yuzvendra Chahal becomes India's joint-highest wicket-taker in men's T20Is: Stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 08, 2023, 12:53 pm 2 min read

Yuzvendra Chahal has picked 90 T20I scalps

Ace Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked figures worth 2/30 in the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka in Rajkot. Chahal, who was introduced in the 10th over, got Charith Asalanka caught on 19. He trumped Dhananjaya de Silva (22) in his next over. Notably, the 32-year-old has now become the joint-highest wicket-taker for India in men's T20Is. We look at his stats.

Chahal equals Bhuvneshwar's tally

As stated, Chahal now holds the joint-most wickets for India in men's T20Is, equaling veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. He unlocked the feat in the 12th over, getting Dhananjaya caught on a leg-break bowled outside leg stump. Chahal reached the 90-wicket mark in his 74th T20I. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar reached the landmark against New Zealand in November 2022. It was his 86th T20I.

Why does this story matter?

Chahal is arguably one of the finest spinners in T20 cricket.

He is a highly clever bowler with a truckload of experience up his sleeves.

While Chahal has garnered heavy criticism over the last year, he still remains a match-winner on his day.

He will look to steer clear of Bhuvneshwar in the home T20Is against New Zealand, starting January 27.

Joint-second-most wickets for India in T20Is

Despite picking 90 scalps each, both Chahal and Bhuvneshwar rank behind Poonam Yadav. The leg-spinner still holds the record for most wickets for India in the 20-over format. Poonam has picked 98 wickets across 72 matches, averaging a phenomenal 15.25.

Decoding Chahal's T20I career

Chahal made his debut against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2016. He has since clipped 90 wickets in the format, averaging 24.91. He has a five-wicket haul besides two four-fers. His best figures read 6/25 (vs England). At home, Chahal has pocketed 48 wickets at 23.14. Meanwhile, he owns 33 and nine scalps at away and neutral venues, averaging 28.66 and 20.55, respectively.

How did the third T20I pan out?

India lost Ishan Kishan early before a brisk cameo from Rahul Tripathi gave India the impetus. Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav added a record century-plus stand before the latter helped India get past 220. In response, SL started well but lost their way. From 44/0, they were reduced to 51/3. India maintained their composure and got the job done to seal a series win.