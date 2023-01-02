Sports

BCCI shortlists 20 players for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

BCCI shortlists 20 players for ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 02, 2023, 09:59 am 2 min read

The selected players will be rotated (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

As per the latest developments, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has shortlisted 20 players for the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup. The selected players will be rotated so that proper preparation is ensured for the gala tournament. The call was made during the review meeting of the Indian team in Mumbai on January 1 (Sunday). Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

The meeting was held to discuss Team India's roadmap for the ODI WC.

Notably, India will host the competition. Many high-profile faces like BCCI President Roger Binny, head coach Rahul Dravid, skipper Rohit Sharma, chief selector Chetan Sharma, and NCA head VVS Laxman participated in the meeting.

Several key decisions were made regarding international games and Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

International cricket will be prioritized

India's performances in the past World Cups and the ICC World Test Championship were analyzed in the meeting. While it was decided that international cricket will be prioritized, IPL won't be ignored. Concerns regarding player availability, workload management, and fitness parameters were also discussed. Meanwhile, NCA will work in tandem with IPL franchises to monitor the shortlisted Indian players featuring in IPL 2023.

Here's what the source said

"It was a very constructive and fruitful meeting where we reviewed the past performance and planned for future events. We will give preference for international cricket while making sure the IPL is not diluted," a BCCI source, who attended the meeting, told Cricbuzz.

Yo-Yo test and Dexa to determine player's performance

The board made it crystal clear that there won't be any compromise in the fitness department with Yo-Yo Test and Dexa determining the selection of players. "The Yo-Yo Test and Dexa will now be part of selection criteria and implemented in the customized roadmaps of the central pool of players," the BCCI said in a statement after the meeting.

India's performance in recent ICC events

Though India have been dominating bilateral series, the same can't be said about their performances in the multi-nation tournaments. The Men in Blue, who won their last ICC title in 2013, couldn't clear the group stage in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. They made it to the semi-finals of the 2022 event but lost to England by 10 wickets in the knock-out game.