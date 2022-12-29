Sports

Kane Williamson slams a record-breaking fifth Test double-century: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 29, 2022, 03:15 pm 2 min read

Kane Williamson returned unbeaten on 200

New Zealand's Kane Williamson has slammed his fifth double-century in Test cricket. The 32-year-old reached the landmark on Day 4 of the 1st Test against Pakistan at the National Stadium, Karachi. Williamson now has the most Test double-tons by a New Zealand batter, breaking the record of Brendon McCullum. The former scored his first Test ton in nearly two years on Day 3.

Williamson breaks McCullum's record

Williamson registered his fifth double-century, now the most by a NZ batter in the format. He bettered the tally of McCullum, who scored four in his 12-year-old career. Williamson has equaled legends Graeme Smith, Joe Root, Rahul Dravid, and Alastair Cook in this regard. Among active cricketers, Williamson is only behind the former Indian captain, Virat Kohli (7).

Williamson ends his century drought!

Earlier, Williamson equaled Pakistan's Inzamam-ul-Haq and Australia's David Warner in terms of Test centuries (25 each). Williamson remains the only NZ batter to have slammed over 20 Test centuries. Former batter Ross Taylor is his closest rival (19). Before this match, Williamson last scored an international century in January 2021, which came against Pakistan as well. He smashed 238 in that match in Christchurch.

Second consecutive Test double-ton against Pakistan

Williamson continues his exploits against Pakistan in Test cricket. The right-handed batter has raced to his fifth Test ton against them (second consecutive double-century). His last 10 scores against Pakistan in the format read 200*(ongoing), 238, 21, 129, 139, 89, 30, 28*, 37, and 63. Notably, Williamson is the only NZ player with over 1,000 Test runs against Pakistan.

A special feat for Williamson

Williamson has become the first-ever non-Asian player with a Test century in 10 different countries (Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, UAE, West Indies, Zimbabwe, and Pakistan). He is yet to score a Test ton in South Africa.

Williamson races to 7,500 Test runs

Williamson raced to 7,500 runs during his record-breaking knock in Karachi. Williamson, with 7,568 Test runs, is closing in on New Zealand's highest run-scorer in the format, Ross Taylor (7,683). The former has improved his Test average to 54.05. As many as 1,442 of these runs have come against Pakistan. Notably, Williamson averages 54.02 against them in the format.

New Zealand declare on 612/9

New Zealand captain Tim Southee declared the innings right after Williamson completed his double-ton (off 395 balls). The latter slammed 25 fours and 1 six en route to his double-century. New Zealand, who declared on 612/9 after playing 194.5 overs, now lead by 174 runs. Spinner Abrar Ahmed took a five-wicket haul for Pakistan. The hosts were bundled out for 438.