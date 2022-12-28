Sports

Kane Williamson slams first Test century in nearly two years

Kane Williamson slams first Test century in nearly two years

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 28, 2022, 05:28 pm 2 min read

New Zealand's Kane Williamson has slammed his 25th century in Test cricket. The 32-year-old reached the three-figure mark on Day 3 of the 1st Test against Pakistan at the National Stadium, Karachi. It was a typical Williamson inning that had both balance and resilience. Notably, he has scored his first Test ton in nearly two years. Williamson's knock took the Kiwis past 400.

Williamson ends his century drought!

Williamson has equaled Pakistan's Inzamam-ul-Haq and Australia's David Warner in terms of Test centuries (25 each). Williamson remains the only NZ batter to have slammed over 20 Test centuries. Former batter Ross Taylor is his closest rival (19). Before this match, Williamson last scored an international century in January 2021, which came against Pakistan as well. He smashed 238 in that match in Christchurch.

Fifth Test ton against Pakistan

Williamson continues his exploits against Pakistan in Test cricket. The right-handed batter has raced to his fifth Test ton against them (second consecutive). His last 10 scores against Pakistan in the format read 100*(ongoing), 238, 21, 129, 139, 89, 30, 28*, 37, and 63. Notably, Williamson is the only NZ player with over 1,000 Test runs against Pakistan.

Williamson stepped down as NZ's Test captain in December

Earlier this month, Williamson stepped down as New Zealand's Test captain. Veteran pacer Tim Southee replaced him as captain. Williamson informed that he will continue as the white-ball captain and play the longest format as a player.