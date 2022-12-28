Sports

Decoding the best T20I bowling spells of 2022

Decoding the best T20I bowling spells of 2022

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 28, 2022, 05:17 pm 2 min read

Obed Mckoy took a six-fer vs India (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The year 2022 has been nothing but a treat for cricket fans as numerous jaw-dropping matches were witnessed across formats. T20I cricket, which dominated the calendar, was largely in focus due to the T20 World Cup in Australia. While batters dazzled with their magnificent knocks, bowlers made their mark with stupendous spells. Here we look at the five best T20I bowling spells from 2022.

Obed Mckoy - 6/17 vs India, St Kitts

West Indies pacer Obed Mckoy was at his lethal best against India in the St Kitts T20I in August. Batting first in the contest, India suffered a batting collapse as McCoy bowled with absolute precision. After dismissing both openers, McCoy returned in the death overs, denting India further. He returned with 6/17 as India were folded for 138, subsequently suffering a five-wicket defeat.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 5/4 vs Afghanistan, Dubai

It was India's last league-stage game of the Asia Cup 2022 and they posted 212/2 while batting first against Afghanistan. While the Dubai track seemed batting-friendly during India's innings, that wasn't the case when Afghanistan batted. Bhuvneshwar Kumar breathed fire with the new ball and took four wickets within the powerplay. He eventually returned with 5/4 as India won by 101 runs.

Tabraiz Shamsi - 5/24 vs England, Southampton

South Africa posted 191/5 while batting first in the Southampton T20I vs England. While the Brits were expected to make a strong response, they suffered a shocking collapse on a decent batting track. Left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi turned out to be their main nemesis as he claimed 5/24 in four overs. SA got bundled out for 101, losing the contest by 90 runs.

Anrich Nortje - 4/10 vs Bangladesh, Sydney

Another stellar spell on a good batting track was delivered by South Africa's Anrich Nortje in the T20 WC clash against Bangladesh. The Proteas side posted 205/5 while batting first in Sydney. In reply, the Tigers looked nowhere in the hunt as they lost wickets regularly. Nortje returned with 4/10 in four overs as Bangladesh were all out for 101, suffering a 104-run defeat.

Shaheen Afridi - 4/22 vs Bangladesh, Adelaide

Despite not being fully fit, Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi delivered a staggering spell in a must-win T20 WC game against Bangladesh. The left-arm pacer made the new ball talk and dismissed opener, Litton Das, cheaply. He took three more wickets and eventually returned with 4/22 in four overs. The Tigers, who were restricted to 127/8 in their 20 overs, lost the game by five wickets.