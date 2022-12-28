Sports

Ranji Trophy: Manish Pandey's double-ton headlines day's play

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 28, 2022, 05:04 pm 2 min read

Manish Pandey returned unbeaten on 208 off 186 balls (Source: Twitter/@ICC).

The third-round matches of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 are underway and Day 2 of the contests witnessed some magnificent action. Karnataka's Manish Pandey smashed a fiery double century and the same was the highlight of the day's play. Assam dasher Riyan Parag took the Hyderabad bowlers by storm and scored a magnificent fifty. Here we look at the highlights from the day.

Manish Pandey shines with a double-ton

Karnataka declared their first innings at 603/7 while batting first against Goa. While Samarth R (140) and Vishal Onat (91) starred on Day 2, Pandey stole the show on the following day. He batted magnificently and returned unbeaten on 208 off 186 balls. His knock was studded with 14 boundaries and 11 sixes. Arjun Tendulkar took two wickets for Goa.

Manav Suthar guides Rajasthan to victory

Rajasthan thrashed Puducherry by an innings and 101 runs. Replying to Rajasthan's first-innings score of 335, Puducherry got bundled out for a paltry 104. Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar ran through their batting order and took eight wickets in the innings, conceding just 33 runs. Puducherry got bundled for 130 in their second outing, losing the content by a massive margin.

Suryakumar Yadav dazzles against Saurashtra

While most of the Mumbai batters struggled against Saurashtra, Suryakumar Yadav stood out with a fine half-century. He scored 95 off just 107 deliveries, a knock studded with 14 fours and a six. As a result, Mumbai posted 230, responding to Saurashtra's first-innings score of 289. Yuvrajsinh Dodiya and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja took four wickets apiece for Saurashtra.

Riyan Parag takes Hyderabad bowlers by storm

Assam were tottering at 29/2 in their second innings when Riyan Parag arrived to bat. The dasher went after the bowlers from the outset and ended up scoring 78 off just 28 deliveries. His knock was studded with eight boundaries and six maximums.

Here are the other notable performances

Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran scored 170 versus Nagaland. His team-mate Sudip Kumar Gharami scored 104. Tripura pacer Manisankar Murasingh returned with 5/48 vs Punjab. Jharkhand spinner Anukul Roy claimed 6/67 against Services. Odisha's Suryakant Pradhan recorded 6/93 versus Haryana. Jammu and Kashmir's Umar Nazir claimed 5/39 as Vidarbha got bundled out for 272 in their first innings.