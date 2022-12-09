Sports

Travis Head slams his career-best Test score: Key stats

Head smashed 175 off 219 balls

A day after slamming a spectacular Test ton, Australian opener Travis Head has raced to his career-best score. He crossed the 150-run mark on Day 2 of the 2nd Test (Day/Night) against West Indies at the Adelaide Oval. Head returned unbeaten (114) on Day 1, adding a 199-run stand alongside Marnus Labuschagne. He missed out on his maiden Test double-century after getting run out.

Head's best score in Tests

As stated, Head has registered his career-best score in Test cricket. The left-handed batter smashed 175 off 219 balls, a knock laced with 20 fours. Before this, his highest score was 161 versus Sri Lanka (Canberra, February 2019). Meanwhile, Head has registered his third 150+ score in the format. Interestingly, his last such score came exactly a year ago.

Head goes past 1,800 Test runs

Playing his 30th Test, Head has gone past the 1,800-run mark. He now has 1,875 runs in the format at an average of 43.60. This was Head's 5th Test century and a maiden one versus West Indies. In the ongoing series, he has piled up 274 runs from two innings at an average of 137.00. He has a strike rate of 87.26.

Head's incredible numbers at home

On home soil, Head has raced to 1,471 runs at 56.57. Notably, all five of his Test centuries have come at home. He also has seven fifties at home. Meanwhile, Head has got past 400 runs in 2022 (474) at 47.40.

Head added 297 runs with Labuschagne, who broke records

Head shared a 297-run stand with Marnus Labuschagne, who slammed his third-successive 100-plus score in Test cricket. Labuschagne returned with scores of 204 and 104* in the opening Test. He has now achieved another massive milestone. He became the joint-second-fastest to complete 3,000 Test runs, having taken just 51 innings. Only Aussie legend Don Bradman has reached the milestone faster (33 innings).