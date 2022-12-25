Sports

5 times when R Ashwin's batting rescued India in Tests

Ashwin owns five centuries in Test cricket

Team India whitewashed Bangladesh 2-0 in the Test series with a thrilling three-wicket triumph in the second game. The final Test was an absolute nail-biter as India were tottering at 74/7 while chasing 145. However, Ravichandran Ashwin then joined forces with Shreyas Iyer, and the duo took India over the line. Ashwin's batting has rescued India in the past as well.

42* vs Bangladesh in Dhaka, 2022

Bangladesh looked firmly on command after reducing India to 74/7. The Dhaka track was assisting spinners and India's defeat seemed on the cards. However, Ashwin, who arrived at number nine, had other plans. He batted with great intent and scored an unbeaten 62-ball 42, a knock laced with four boundaries and a six. Notably, he shared an unbeaten 71-run stand with Shreyas Iyer (29*).

103 vs West Indies in Mumbai, 2011

West Indies posted 590 while batting first in the 2011 Mumbai Test and later reduced India to 331/6. With the big names dismissed, India looked in all sorts of trouble. However, Ashwin, standing in his third Test, turned the tide with a magnificent maiden Test ton. He scored 103 off just 118 balls as India finished at 482. The game ended in a draw.

124 vs West Indies in Kolkata, 2013

India were struggling at 156/6, responding to WI's first-innings score of 234 in the 2013 Kolkata Test. Ashwin arrived at number eight and showcased his class with a magnificent knock. He worked in tandem with Rohit Sharma (177) as the duo added 280 runs for the seventh wicket. Ashwin contributed with 124 runs as India clinched the contest by an innings and 51 runs.

56 vs South Africa in Delhi, 2015

The 2015 Test series between India and South Africa is remembered for square-turning pitches. A similar track was provided for the fourth Test in Delhi as India were reeling at 198/7 while batting first. Ashwin arrived subsequently and played a fine knock. He brilliantly tackled the Proteas bowlers and ended up scoring 56. India went on to record a 337-run triumph.

Heroics vs Australia in Sydney, 2021

Ashwin's 39* in the 2021 Sydney Test will remain a highlight of his career. Chasing 407 vs Australia, India were reduced to 5/272. Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari tackled the Aussie bowlers. The duo survived over 40 overs to earn a draw. The former, who survived 128 balls, got hit on the body several times with the ball. However, he stood strong and returned unbeaten.