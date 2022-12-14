Sports

Shreyas Iyer slams fourth Test fifty, completes 500 runs

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 14, 2022, 06:40 pm 2 min read

Iyer returned unbeaten on 80 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer registered his fourth half-century on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Iyer returned unbeaten on 82, helping India compile 278/6 on a turning track. He shared a 149-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara when India were in a spot of bother. In the process, Iyer also completed 500 runs in Test cricket.

Iyer has been patient so far

Iyer continues his bid to cement his Test spot. He came to the crease when India were tottering on 112/4. Unlike his recent few knocks, Iyer gave an exhibition of resilience. He remained patient throughout the day besides punishing poor deliveries. Interestingly, he has been dropped twice in the innings so far. Iyer has played 169 balls for his unbeaten 82 (10 fours).

A notable record for Iyer

As per Rajneesh Gupta, Iyer is the first Indian player to reach double figures in each of his first 10 innings in Test cricket. His scores read as 82* (ongoing), 19, 15, 67, 92, 27, 14, 18, 65, and 105.

Iyer completes 500 Test runs

Iyer's Test career has flown nicely. He slammed a record-breaking Test ton on his debut against New Zealand in Kanpur last year. He had become the 10th Indian batter in Test history to slam a ton on debut. In six Tests, the right-handed batter has slammed 501 runs at an incredible average of 55.66. Iyer seems to have overcome his short-ball woes.

Most international runs for India in 2022

Iyer is now India's leading run-scorer in international cricket in 2022. He has surpassed Suryakumar Yadav, who has slammed 1,424 runs so far. The former occupies the fourth spot overall, having smashed 1,489 runs from 48 internationals at an average of 48.03. He is only behind Babar Azam (2,291), Litton Das (1,780), and Mohammad Rizwan (1,572) in this regard.

1st Test, Day 1: Pujara-Iyer partnership guides India to 278/6

India compiled 278/6 against Bangladesh on Day 1. A century-plus stand by Pujara and Iyer powered the visitors after they lost three early wickets. Earlier, Rishabh Pant helped India recover with a 45-ball 46. Taijul Islam took three scalps for Bangladesh, including the crucial wicket of Pujara in the final session. Mehidy Hasan Miraz dismissed Axar Patel on the final ball of the day.