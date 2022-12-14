Sports

ICC U-19 Women's World Cup: Key details about the event

18-year-old Indian women's cricket team star Shafali Verma will lead the U-19 side (Source: Twitter/@TheShafaliVerma)

The Indian U-19 women's team has been clubbed with hosts South Africa, Scotland, and the UAE in group D of the inaugural under-19 Women's T20 World Cup. The World Cup is scheduled to be held from January 14-29. Eleven full member nations gained automatic entry in the tournament, while Scotland, UAE, and the USA joined World Cup debutants Indonesia and Rwanda. Here's more.

Here are the groups

Group A: Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and the USA. Group B: England, Pakistan, Rwanda, and Zimbabwe. Group C: New Zealand, Ireland, Indonesia, and West Indies. Group D: India, South Africa, Scotland, and the UAE.

Shafali will lead India in the U-19 WC

18-year-old Indian women's cricket team star Shafali Verma will lead the U-19 side. She has already played 48 matches for India in terms of WT20Is, scoring 1,146 runs at 24.38. Shafali has hit four fifties with a best score of 73. Her strike rate reads 135.78. Meanwhile, she has also amassed 531 runs in WODIs at 26.55.

Key details about the venues

Both semis and final will be held at JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom and entry to all the matches of the tournament will be "free of charge", the ICC said. Meanwhile, four venues in Benoni and Potchefstroom will host the matches in the tourney.