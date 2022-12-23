Sports

IPL 2023: SRH buy Harry Brook for Rs. 13.25 crore

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 23, 2022, 02:56 pm 1 min read

Brook set his base price at Rs. 1.5 crore (Source: Twitter/@englandcricket).

England's rising batting sensation Harry Brook has sealed his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) contract. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bought him for a staggering Rs. 13.25 crore at the auction event for the 2023 edition. Brook has risen to prominence with his astonishing stroke play and is expected to shine in IPL as well. The Englishman has also done well on Asian tracks. Here's more.

Here we look at his T20 record

Brook currently owns 2,432 runs in 99 T20s at 33.77. His strike rate is close to 150 (148.38). The tally includes nine fifties and a ton as well. Meanwhile, in T20Is, the 23-year-old has mustered 372 runs in 20 appearances at a strike rate of 137.77 (50s: 1). Brook smashed 264 runs in eight innings in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 (SR: 171.43).

Brook has been on a roll lately

Brook, who set his base price at Rs. 1.5 crore, ignited a bidding war among franchises. He was on a roll in the recently-concluded Test series in Pakistan. The dasher scored 468 runs in five innings at a phenomenal strike rate of 93.41 (100s: 3). Brook, who can cause some serious destruction in the end overs, has done pretty well in T20Is as well.