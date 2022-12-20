Sports

Ben Duckett stars in England's Karachi win: His notable stats

Dec 20, 2022

Ben Duckett played a blistering knock in England's eight-wicket win against Pakistan in the third and final Test in Karachi. He slammed an unbeaten 82 (78) as England chased down 167 in mere 28.1 overs. Duckett finished as the second-highest run-scorer of the three-match series after Harry Brook. He registered a brilliant century in the series opener in Rawalpindi. Here are the key stats.

Maiden Test ton

Duckett slammed his maiden century in Test cricket in the recently-concluded series. The 28-year-old reached the three-figure mark on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Pakistan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Duckett, who registered his maiden international century, got to the mark in just 105 deliveries. The left-handed batter, along with opening partner Zak Crawley, added over 200 runs in just 31 overs.

A remarkable comeback!

Duckett now has 467 runs from seven Tests at an average of 38.91. The tally includes one century and four half-centuries. Before this series, Duckett played his last Test in 2016 (against India). He was dropped in 2017 during the Ashes after pouring a drink over James Anderson. Duckett has finally justified his selection with a ton in Pakistan.

A historic opening stand for England

Duckett and Zak Crawley crushed the Pakistan bowlers after England elected to bat in Rawalpindi. They touched the 100-run mark in just the 14th over. Only 16 overs later, the duo completed its partnership of 200 runs. Duckett and Crawley scripted history by becoming the first England pair to add 200 or more runs for the opening wicket against Pakistan in Tests.

Sensational run in 2022

Duckett earned his Test call-up after faring well in domestic cricket. The Nottinghamshire batter notched 1,012 runs in 10 games in this year's County Championship. Both his average and strike rate were over 70. The tally includes five fifties and three hundreds (Best score: 241).

Duckett's knock helps England win a historic series

Duckett smashed a 38-ball fifty, helping England chase down 167 on Day 4. He returned unbeaten on 82 off 78 balls (12 fours) as the visitors completed the chase in 28.1 overs. With this, England became the first-ever team to complete a whitewash against Pakistan in Pakistan in Test cricket. Interestingly, England had a run rate of 5.50 in the series.

Second-most runs in the series

Duckett finished with the second-most runs of the series. He slammed 357 runs from three Tests at an incredible average of 71.40. He struck at a staggering 95.71 throughout the series. Harry Brook topped the runs chart (468).