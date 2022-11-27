Sports

Mitchell Starc set to complete 300 Test wickets: Key stats

Nov 27, 2022

Starc has taken 287 wickets in Test cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc is set to complete 300 wickets in Test cricket. The left-arm seamer could attain this feat in the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies, starting November 30. Starc is among the fastest bowlers in world cricket at present. He would want to dominate the Caribbeans with his ferocious spells. Here are the key stats.

Why does this story matter?

Starc has been a mainstay in the Australian side and is considered to be one of the most prolific wicket-takers in world cricket.

Starc, who has terrific numbers across formats, will be keen to bounce back after a poor run.

The left-arm seamer is even more lethal with the red ball.

Starc is set to touch the 300-wicket mark in Test cricket.

Starc will become the seventh bowler with 300 Test wickets

In a career spanning over a decade, Starc has taken 287 wickets from 71 Tests at an average of 27.62. The tally includes 13 five-wicket hauls. Starc will become the seventh bowler with 300 wickets in the format. He is behind Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, Nathan Lyon, Dennis Lillee, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, and Craig McDermott in terms of Test wickets.

Starc can attain this feat

Lillee, Warne, McGrath, Johnson, Lee, and Nathan Lyon got to 300 Test wickets in 56, 63, 64, 69, 73, and 77 matches, respectively. Starc can break the record of Lyon in the impending West Indies Test series.

Only bowler with over 50 wickets in D/N Tests

Starc is presently the leading wicket-taker in Day/Night Test matches. He is the only bowler to have taken over 50 wickets in pink-ball Tests. He owns 56 wickets from 10 Day/Night Tests at an incredible average of 18.41. The tally includes three five-wicket hauls.

Starc averages a moderate 34.61 this year

Starc hasn't been at his best in Test cricket this year. He has snapped up just 18 wickets from seven Tests at an average of 34.61. His best innings haul this year is 4/33. As far as ODI cricket is concerned, Starc is Australia's second-highest wicket-taker this year. He has taken 16 ODI wickets at an average of 18.18 so far.