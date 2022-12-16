Sports

India's Shubman Gill slams his maiden Test hundred: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Dec 16, 2022, 02:47 pm 1 min read

Shubman Gill clocked his maiden ton in Test cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian opener Shubman Gill has scored his maiden ton in Test cricket. He unlocked the feat on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. Shubman, who scored 20 in the first innings, fetched a 70-run opening stand with stand-in skipper KL Rahul, helping Team India take a lead by 400-plus runs in the series openers. We decode his stats.

Highest opening partnership for India this year

Meanwhile, Gill and Rahul added 41 runs in the first innings of the Chattogram Test. The duo scored 20 and 22, respectively. They added 70 in their second outing before Rahul departed for 23. The pair's 70-run stand is the highest opening partnership for India in Tests in 2022. Gill managed 110 in the 2nd innings, hammering 10 fours and 3 sixes.

Decoding Shubman's Test numbers

Shubman made his Test debut against Australia Down Under in the 2020-21 series. He has since amassed over 700 runs (709) across 12 matches. He averages 33.76. Gill owns a hundred, besides four fifties. He broke his previous best of 91 against Australia at the Gabba.