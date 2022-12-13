Sports

Ranji Trophy: Karn Sharma's eight-wicket haul headlines Day 1

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 13, 2022, 08:25 pm 2 min read

Karn Sharma took eight wickets for Railways against Vidarbha

The 88th Ranji Trophy edition is underway. An eight-wicket haul from Railways leg-spinner Karn Sharma made headlines on Day 1. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, and Tanmay Agarwal were among the centurions. Punjab opener Prabhsimran slammed a historic double-century. The premium domestic tournament will be played over a 10-week long interval. Here are the highlights from the opening day.

A phenomenal eight-wicket haul

Railways captain Karn derailed Vidarbha with an exceptional eight-wicket haul. He registered his career-best figures as Vidarbha were bundled out for 213. Karn recorded figures of 8/38 in 19.4 overs. Vidarbha were cruising on 150/1 at one stage. Their captain Faiz Fazal scored a double-century. Only the top three, including Sanjay Raghunath and Atharva Taide ended up scoring in double figures.

Abhishek slams ton; maiden double-century for Prabhsimran

Punjab openers Abhishek and Prabhsimran hammered the Chandigarh bowlers after they were put in to bat. The duo shared a 250-run stand, reaching three figures. Abhishek smashed 100 off 146 balls, a knock laced with 11 fours and 2 sixes. Meanwhile, Prabhsimran slammed his maiden double-century in just his fourth First-Class innings. Punjab finished on 363/3 at stumps.

Rinku Singh, Priyam Garg shine for UP

Rinku Singh saved Uttar Pradesh from sinking after they were reduced to 0/2. He scored a brisk 79 off 118 balls (11 fours), guiding UP past 150. Top-order batter Priyam Garg too smashed a valuable 53(105). An incredible five-wicket haul from Ishan Porel helped Bengal bundle out UP for 198. Bengal too had a similar start, having finished on 29/4 at stumps.

What about marquee players?

Mayank Agarwal, who is leading Karnataka, managed just 8 against Services in Bengaluru. Andhra skipper Hanuma Vihari could manage only 27 against Mumbai in Vizianagaram. Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for 13(26) in the same match. Pacer Sandeep Warrier, who played a T20I for India last year, took three wickets for Tamil Nadu against Hyderabad.

Tanmay Agarwal leads from the front; Patidar impresses again

Hyderabad skipper Tanmay Agarwal led from the front with a phenomenal century, his ninth in First-Class cricket. He returned unbeaten on 116(210). Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh's Rajat Patidar continues his incredible run, having slammed a 123-ball 62.

Patidar's phenomenal run

Rajat Patidar in Ranji trophy since 2021/22 season:



•54(113).

•53(59).

•86(150).

•142(327).

•85(167) - In Quarterfinal.

•7(17) & 79(149) - In Semifinal.

•122(219) & 30*(37) - In Final.

•62(123) - Today.



8 fifty plus scores including 2 Hundreds in 10 innings. — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) December 13, 2022