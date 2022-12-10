Sports

AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Hosts on brink of victory

AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Hosts on brink of victory

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 10, 2022, 05:20 pm 3 min read

Scott Boland took three wickets with the new ball (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia have further tightened their grip over the ongoing second Test vs West Indies. At stumps on Day 3, the visitors were reeling at 38/4 in a chase of 497 runs. As no team has successfully chased down as many runs in Tests, the Caribbean team needs to script history to cross the line. Australia's triumph looks like a mere formality at this point.

How did Day 3 pan out?

WI resumed at their overnight score of 102/4. The visitors lost wickets at regular intervals and eventually got bundled out for 214, giving Australia a 297-run first-innings lead. The home team batted aggressively in their second innings and declared at 199/6 in 31 overs. The Aussies have ample time to bundle the visitors out to script a 2-0 whitewash.

Nathan Lyon stars with the ball

Veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon was the pick of the Aussie bowlers in WI's first innings, claiming 3/57. Lyon, who's standing in his 112th match, is now just one short of completing 450 wickets in Test cricket. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc and Michael Neser scalped two wickets apiece. While Starc now owns 294 scalps in 73 Tests, Neser has four wickets in two Tests.

The career-best score for Anderson Phillip

Surprisingly, pacer Anderson Phillip arrived to bat at number six, ahead of the likes of Jason Holder, Roston Chase, and Joshua Da Silva. The right-handed batter justified the decision by notching his highest score in First Class cricket, 43 runs off 78 balls. His knock was laced with five fours and a maximum. Unfortunately for WI, he got run out.

Australia scored at 6.41 in their second innings

As mentioned above, the Aussies declared their second innings at 199/6 in 31 overs. They scored at 6.41 per over in the innings. Besides David Warner (28), everyone from the top five scored more than 30. Usman Khawaja top-scored for the hosts with a 50-ball 45. Marnus Labuschagne, who scored centuries in his preceding three outings, scored a 23-ball 31.

70 international wickets in 2022 for Alzarri Joseph

Alzarri Joseph, who took two wickets in Australia's first innings, returned with 3/33 in seven overs in his second outing in the game. He has now scalped 70 international wickets in 2022, the most for any bowler. Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane holds second place with 66 scalps. Among full-member team players, New Zealand pacer Tim Southee follows the list with 62 wickets.

A sensational opening spell from Scott Boland

Scott Boland, who went wicketless in the first inning, breathed fire in his second outing and took three wickets. His current figures read 3/9 in six overs. His brilliance reduced the visitors to 15/3. The 32-year-old would aim to get his second Test five-wicket haul on Day 4. Mitchell Starc was Australia's other wicket-taker in the innings. He took one wicket.