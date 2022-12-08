Sports

Zimbabwe's T10 tournament to commence in March 2023: Details here

Zimbabwe reached the Super-12 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has announced its first privately-owned franchise league named Zim Afro T10. It is a T10 tournament that will take place in March 2023. Six teams will take part in the inaugural edition. ZC is hopeful that the tournament will attract prominent players from across the globe and would largely benefit the local players. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Mulk International, the founding company of the Abu Dhabi T10, has established this league.

The Abu Dhabi T10 has been successfully running since 2017 and has completed six seasons.

The financial crisis has troubled ZC big time in recent years and the International Cricket Council (ICC) had even imposed a temporary ban on its administration.

Hence, massive hopes are pinned on the T10 League.

What did the ZC chairman say?

"We are pleased to announce the introduction of Zimbabwe's own franchise-based T10 league, a powerful format that we believe is exactly what our changing, fast-paced world needs right now," Tavengwa Mukuhlani, ZC Chairman, said.

ZC had previously invested in Stanbic T20

ZC announced the T10 tournament, more than a decade after they launched the Stanbic T20. 20 foreign players including Chris Gayle and Shaun Tait had featured in the competition. Zimbabwe's five domestic teams took part and the competition ran for three years. The competition got scrapped after Stanbic pulled out. Since then, Zimbabwe's domestic games have been played without much fanfare.

Cricket finding its feet in Zimbabwe

Two of Zimbabwe's most prominent cricket personalities, Heath Streak and Brendan Taylor were banned for their involvement in corruption. This speaks a lot about the economic crisis in ZC. However, cricket seems to be finding its feet in the nation as the national side made it to the Super-12 round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. They even defeated Pakistan in the competition.

Will Zim Afro T10 attract players?

Almost all prominent cricket nations own a franchise-based competition and now, Zimbabwe have followed the suit. However, the question is how Zim Afro T10 will attract prominent foreign players amid a busy cricket calendar. There have been many T20 leagues running and the international schedule isn't light either. Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe-based competition is scheduled to get underway on March 29.