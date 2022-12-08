Sports

Rohit Sharma highlights a key reason for defeat versus Bangladesh

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 08, 2022, 01:01 pm 2 min read

Rohit said India's bowling in the middle and end overs is hurting them a lot (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma highlighted a major issue impacting his side in the ongoing ODI series versus Bangladesh. India surrendered the series on Wednesday after losing the 2nd ODI. Post defeat, Rohit said India's bowling in the middle and death overs is what cost them. He said this is one area his side will need to work on. Here's more.

Rohit reflects on the issue bothering India

Rohit said India's bowling in the middle and end overs is hurting them a lot. "From being 69/6, allowing them to get to 270-odd wasn't a great effect from our bowlers. We started well but the middle overs and the back end is what's hurting us a lot. Happened in the last game as well. It's something we need to work on," said Rohit.

India couldn't kill the game versus Bangladesh

In the second ODI, Bangladesh were reeling at 69/6 after 19 overs. However, a record-breaking stand for the seventh wicket between Mahmudullah and Mehidy Hasan Miraz saw Bangladesh get a huge lift. Bangladesh managed 271/7 in the end, adding 202 runs in 31 overs. Mohammed Siraj, who was solid at the top, ended up with figures worth 2/73.

India failed to build match-winning stands

"In One-Day cricket, it's about partnerships and when you get those, you have to ensure that they are converted to match-winning partnerships. That's what they did. If you get those 70-run stands, you need to convert them into 110-120 run partnerships for the team to win games, as it isn't easy for the new batter. Need to be braver in the middle," said Rohit.

No match-winning partnerships by the Indian batters

India were abysmal at the top and were reduced to 65/4. However, Shreyas Iyer (82) and Axar Patel (53) led the recovery with a 107-run effort. But both players lost their wickets at crucial junctures and couldn't extend their tally.

How did the match pan out?

Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, and Umran Malik ran through the Bangladesh batting line-up. However, Mehidy and Mahmudullah staged a terrific fightback. A 148-run partnership helped Bangladesh recover from 69/6. Mehidy slammed his maiden ODI ton in the final over. India had a similar start (4/65) before Iyer and Axar made a turnaround. A bruised Rohit slammed a fifty but to no avail.