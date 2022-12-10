Sports

3rd ODI: Kishan and Kohli steal the show versus Bangladesh

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 10, 2022, 03:26 pm 2 min read

Kishan and Kohli shined for India (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India posted a staggering 409/8 in the 3rd and final ODI versus Bangladesh on Saturday. Ishan Kishan smashed a record-breaking 210. He was accompanied by senior Indian batter Virat Kohli, who hit his 44th ODI century. India lost wickets after Kishan's dismissal but managed to post a worthy score of over 400. Here's more.

How did India perform with the bat?

India lost the early wicket of Shikhar Dhawan (3) before Kishan and Kohli added 290 runs for the second wicket. Kishan smashed 24 fours and 10 sixes in a 131-ball knock. Kohli got 113 from 91 balls, hammering 11 fours and 2 sixes. India lost Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul for cheap scores before Washington Sundar and Axar Patel helped India cross 400.

Kishan slams a fiery double-century

Kishan became the fastest batter to score a double-hundred in ODIs, having taken just 126 deliveries. He went past Chris Gayle, who brought up a 138-ball double hundred vs Zimbabwe. Among Indians, Sehwag follows Kishan, having got to the mark off 140 balls vs West Indies. Kishan became the fourth Indian batsman to notch a double-ton. He joins Rohit, Sachin Tendulkar, and Virender Sehwag.

Third-highest partnership for India in ODIs

Kohli and Kishan scripted the third-highest partnership for India in ODIs, 290. They went past Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja who added 275* for the fourth wicket vs Zimbabwe in April 1998. While Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid (331) top the list, Dravid and Sourav Ganguly (318) hold second place. The two aforementioned partnerships were also recorded for the second wicket.

Kohli smashes his 44th century

Kohli brought up his century with a six, having consumed 85 balls. In terms of ODI tons, he is only next to Sachin Tendulkar (49). Kohli has gone past the 12,400-run mark in ODIs (12,471) at 57.47. He also has 64 fifties under his belt. In 15 matches versus Bangladesh, Kohli has piled up 800-plus runs (807), hammering his 4th ton.

2nd-most international tons

Kohli slammed his 72nd international century, steering clear of Ricky Ponting's tally of 71. Sachin tops the show in terms of most international tons (100).

Bangladesh floored by Kishan and Kohli

Bangladesh were off to a perfect start before Kishan and Kohli floored them. However, Bangladesh hit back post the beating, getting key scalps. From 305/1, India were restricted to 344/5. Shakib Al Hasan dismissed Kohli for the 5th time in ODIs. Ebadot Hossain got the wickets of Iyer and Rahul. Overall, Bangladesh were poor on the field but made a comeback.