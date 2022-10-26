Sports

ICC T20I Batting Rankings: Virat Kohli breaks into top 10

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 26, 2022, 04:07 pm 2 min read

Virat Kohli smashed 82* versus Pakistan (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli has broken into the top 10 of the ICC T20I Batting Rankings following his sensational show in India's ICC T20 World Cup 2022 opener. Having made a jump of five places, Kohli now occupies the ninth position. He scored an unbeaten 53-ball 82 against Pakistan, guiding India to a thrilling four-wicket win. Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan are the other significant gainers.

Kohli, who was struggling for form a few months ago, has been in sublime touch lately.

The former top-ranked T20I batter tackled Pakistan bowlers brilliantly as India chased down 160 on the very last ball.

Meanwhile, third-placed Suryakumar Yadav is the only other Indian batter in the top 10 rankings.

Mohammad Rizwan and Devon Conway hold the first and second positions respectively.

Rashid Khan Rashid Khan jumps back to the top

Meanwhile, Rashid Khan has reclaimed the top position in the latest T20I Rankings for bowlers. The leg-spinner recently claimed figures of 1/17 in his four overs against England in Afghanistan's ICC T20 World Cup opener. He has displaced Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood from the pinnacle. Though Hazlewood took three wickets in Australia's first two games of the tournament, he was expensive.

Information Bhuvneshwar Kumar only Indian in top 10

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who recorded figures of 1/22 in his four overs against Pakistan, has advanced to the 10th place. He is the only Indian in the top 10 bowling rankings. Ravichandran Ashwin follows Bhuvneshwar among Indians, occupying the 21st position.

Hardik Pandya Hardik Pandya makes significant gain

Another Indian who has made a massive gain in the rankings is Hardik Pandya. The 29-year-old has jumped to the third place in the T20I all-rounder's rankings after his stellar show against Pakistan. The right-arm pacer claimed 3/30 in his four overs before scoring a 37-ball 40. Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Nabi continue to occupy the first and second positions respectively.