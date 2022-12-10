Sports

2nd Test, Day 2: England on top versus Pakistan

Abrar Ahmed has claimed a 10-wicket haul in this match (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England have taken a decisive 281-run lead over Pakistan on Day 2 of the second Test match. Resuming the day on 107/2, Pakistan lost Babar Azam and then suffered a collapse to get bundled out for 202. England, who gained a 79-run lead, finished Day 2 on 202/5. Ben Duckett and Harry Brook registered fifties to thwart Pakistan. Here's more.

Pakistan struggle to get going

Babar was the first to go, perishing for 75. Pakistan were 142/3 when Babar walked back. Post that, they managed only 60 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Saud Shakeel converted his overnight score to a solid 63 but nobody else managed to offer a fight. Notably, Mohammad Rizwan played 27 dot balls before his first run which swung momentum in England's favor.

England do an able job

England bowlers did an able job, claiming 8 Pakistani scalps. Jack Leach claimed a three-fer on Saturday to finish with figures worth 4/98. He has surpassed 100 Test wickets. Mark Wood and Joe Root claimed two wickets each. Ollie Robinson claimed the solitary scalp of Babar.

England lead a fightback

England were 25/2 in their second innings before opener Duckett and Root added a fifty-plus stand. After Root's dismissal, Duckett was aided by Brook (74*) as the two added 68 runs. Abrar dismissed Duckett before Ollie Pope was run out. Brook and Ben Stokes are at the crease. England have taken their score past 200 and will hope to bat well tomorrow.

Abrar shines for Pakistan

After claiming a seven-wicket haul in the first innings, debutant Pakistani spinner Abrar took another three scalps in England's 2nd innings. With 10 wickets on Test debut, Abrar has been Pakistan's major weapon with the ball. He will be hoping to claim a fifer next.