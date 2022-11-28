Sports

Pakistan vs England, Stokes to donate his fees: Here's why

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 28, 2022, 05:05 pm 2 min read

Stokes will lead England in the Pakistan series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan and England will clash in a historic three-match Test series, starting December 1. The Brits, who clinched the T20I leg of the tour 4-3, last played a Test in Pakistan in 2005. England captain, Ben Stokes, has announced that he would donate his match fees from the Test series to the flood victims in Pakistan. He informed the same through a statement.

Stokes to donate his match fees to Pakistan Floods Appeal

I’m donating my match fees from this Test series to the Pakistan Flood appeal ❤️🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/BgvY0VQ2GG — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 28, 2022

Why does this story matter?

Earlier this year, Pakistan dealt with catastrophic floods as one-third of the country submerged.

Over 1,000 people lost their lives, while over five lakh were displaced from their homes.

As reported earlier, it was the worst flood the country witnessed in 47 years, which triggered inflation, hunger, and fears of an epidemic.

Stokes' gesture to donate his match fees for this cause is heart-warming.

Career stats of Stokes

At 31, Stokes already owns 8,938 runs and 292 wickets in international cricket. He has a terrific record in Test cricket after having amassed 5,429 runs and accounted for 192 scalps. The tally includes four five-wicket hauls and the best match haul of 6/22. His best score (258) came against South Africa in 2019. He has also taken 90 catches in the format.

Here's the head-to-head record

The head-to-head record in Tests falls in England's favor. The Brits have 26 wins in 86 Tests against Pakistan. While 39 games resulted in a draw, Pakistan emerged winners 21 times. On Pakistan soil, England have two wins and four defeats in Tests.

A look at England's squad

England squad: Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed.

England's first Test tour to Pakistan since 2005

As stated, Pakistan are set to host England for the first time in nearly 17 years (for Tests). The three-match series is a part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Rawalpindi will host the series opener from December 1. The second (December 9-13) and third Tests (December 17-21) will be held in Multan and Karachi, respectively.