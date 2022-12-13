Sports

ICC WT20I Rankings: Tahlia McGrath claims top spot among batters

Written by V Shashank Dec 13, 2022, 07:43 pm 3 min read

Tahlia McGrath took only 16 games to reach the number one spot (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia's rising sensation, Tahlia McGrath, is now the number one ranked batter in the ICC WT20I Rankings. McGrath gained three places to usurp fellow teammate Beth Mooney, who held the spot since August 2022. The 27-year-old hard-hitting all-rounder whipped 40* and 70* in the first and second matches of the ongoing five-match T20I series against India Women respectively. Here's more.

McGrath has been on fire since her debut

McGrath debuted in the format in 2021. It took her only 16 games to reach the apex in the WT20I rankings for batters. Indian legend Mithali Raj took the same number of matches to bag the top spot in 2011. McGrath has joined Karen Rolton, Meg Lanning, and Mooney as the female Aussie players to hold the number one spot among batters in T20Is.

McGrath's sensational numbers in WT20Is

McGrath marked her debut against India in 2021. She has since clubbed 485 runs in 16 matches. McGrath averages a jaw-dropping 121.25 and strikes at 149.69. She scored a match-winning 40* off 29 deliveries in the first T20I against INDW. The right-hander followed with a towering 70* off 51 deliveries in the second outing, which India won in the super over.

ICC T20I Rankings: Gains for Wyatt, Dunkley

England's opening batter Danielle Wyatt has gained three places to be 13th among batters. She scored 59* off 34 deliveries in the first of five-match T20Is against West Indies. Sophia Dunkley scored a 21-ball 25, jumping seven spots to rank 31st. New Zealand batter Amelia Kerr has gained eight places to be 19th overall. She managed 121 runs at 121.00 in the Bangladesh T20Is.

Richa Ghosh and Jess Kerr make massive strides

India's wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh put up a sublime show in the second outing against Australia. She blasted 26* off 13 deliveries, hitting three maximums. She has gained 20 places to rank 44th. Kiwi pacer Jess Kerr has leapfrogged by 11 places to rank 23rd among bowlers. Spinner Fran Jonas rose by six spots to 14th, having scalped three wickets against Bangladesh, averaging 11.00.

Perry reclaims the top spot among all-rounders (ODIs)

Aussie veteran Ellyse Perry is now the number-one ranked all-rounder in ODIs. West Indies' captain Hayley Matthews dropped a spot post the series against England. Notably, Matthews was at the top of the rankings since September 2022. Perry first reached the apex back in February 2017.

Plenty of movement in ODI Rankings

New Zealand's Suzie Bates has gained five places to 17th among batters, courtesy of her 93* off 91 deliveries in the first game of the ongoing ODI series against Bangladesh. Teammate Maddy Green scored 59* to gain four spots and rank 28th. Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana jumped by 16 places to rank 46th. She racked up 73 off 133 deliveries against New Zealand.