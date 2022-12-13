Sports

IPL 2023: 405 players set to go under the hammer

119 capped and 282 uncapped players will enter the auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 player auction list has been announced. A total of 405 cricketers are set to go under the hammer at the auction scheduled in Kochi on December 23. The final list includes 273 Indian players, 132 overseas players, and four from associate nations. There are 119 capped players, while 282 uncapped players enter the list (four from associate nations).

A look at the key details

As per the information provided by the IPL, all 10 teams shortlisted a total of 369 players from the initial list of 991. As many as 36 additional players were later added at the request of the teams, making it a total of 405 players. Notably, a maximum of 87 slots are available with 30 of them being reserved for overseas players.

Remaining purses of franchises

Sunrisers Hyderabad: INR 42.25 crore. Punjab Kings: Rs. 32.20 crore. Lucknow Supergiants: Rs. 23.35 crore. Mumbai Indians: Rs. 20.55 crore. Chennai Super Kings: Rs. 20.45 crore. Delhi Capitals: Rs. 19.45 crore. Gujarat Titans: Rs. 19.25 crore. Rajasthan Royals: Rs. 13.20 crore. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs. 8.75 crore. Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs. 7.05 crore.

Here are the key developments

All 10 franchises have Rs. 95 crore to build their respective teams as there has been an increment of Rs. 5 crore in the salary cap. Kochi will host the IPL 2023 mini-auction on December 23, while the tournament will get underway in March. It will see the return of the home-and-away format. Gujarat Titans will look to defend their title.