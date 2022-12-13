Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals, Argentina vs Croatia: Statistical preview

Argentina will clash with Croatia in the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on December 14 (12:30 AM IST). Argentina seek their sixth WC final appearance, having concluded as a runner-up in the 2014 edition. Croatia, who wound up second to winners France in 2018, will look to overpower the South American giants this time as well. Here is the statistical preview.

A look at their head-to-head record

Both Croatia and Argentina have two wins each across five match-ups to date in international football (D1). Both sides have won a game each in their FIFA World Cup meetings. Argentina won by a 1-0 scoreline in the group stage of the 1998 World Cup. Croatia settled the scores with an emphatic 3-0 win in the group stage of the 2018 edition.

Argentina's run in the 2022 World Cup

Argentina made an astounding comeback since the 1-2 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening fixture. With the 36-match unbeaten streak now broken, Argentina bullied Mexico 2-0, followed by beating Poland 2-0 to finish on top of Group C. In R16, Argentina beat Australia in what was Lionel Messi's 1,000th career appearance. Argentina prevailed against the Netherlands in penalties to reach the last four.

Messi seeks these numbers

Argentine superstar Messi has scored 10 goals at the FIFA World Cup. He is one short of equaling Hungary's Sandor Kocsis and Germany's Jurgen Klinsmann. With that, Messi will become the joint-sixth-highest goal-scorer in the WC. He will also break a tie with Gabriel Batistuta to become Argentina's record goal-scorer in the tournament.

Argentina have been unbeaten in WC semi-finals

Argentina will be looking to reach the WC final for the sixth time, a figure bettered only by Germany (8). They have never been eliminated at the semi-final stage before, most recently beating the Netherlands in 2014. Argentina have won just one of their previous seven WC games against European sides (D3 L3), beating Poland 2-0 in the 2022 edition.

Unbeaten Croatia eye glory in the semi-finals

Croatia emerged from Group F comprising Morocco, Belgium, and Canada. Zlatko Dalic's men encountered a goalless draw against Morocco, before crushing Canada 4-1. Croatia played out a 0-0 draw against a seasoned-looking Belgium, knocking the latter of the tournament. In R16, Croatia beat Group E winners Japan in the penalty shoot-out. In the quarter-finals, Croatia ousted Brazil 4-2 in penalties to progress further.

Croatia have been invincible in shoot-outs

As per Squawka, Croatia have been unbeaten in each of their four World Cup penalty shoot-outs. They beat Japan and Brazil in succession in the 2022 edition. Croatia have reached at least the last four of the World Cup on all three occasions that they have made it out of the group stages (1998, 2018, and 2022).

Croatia's Perisic and Kramaric can attain these feats

Ivan Perisic (6) is one short of becoming Croatia's leading goal-scorer in the World Cup. He will steer clear of Davor Suker, who netted each of his six goals in the 1998 edition. Andrej Kramaric (3) is two shy of becoming the joint-second-highest scorer for the Blazers in the tournament. He will equal Mario Mandzukic.

Croatia seek successive World Cup final appearances

Croatia were the losing finalist in 2018, however, they could become the fourth European nation to reach consecutive World Cup finals after Italy (1934, 1938), Netherlands (1974, 1978), and Germany (1982, 1986, 1990). Croatia could become only the second side to eliminate both Brazil and Argentina from the knockout stages of the same World Cup, after Germany in 2014.