FIFA World Cup 2022, Croatia oust Brazil: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 09, 2022, 11:24 pm 3 min read

Neymar's goal wasn't enough for Brazil (Photo credit: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

Croatia handed Brazil a stunning defeat in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. After being goalless in normal time, Neymar handed Brazil the lead before Croatia equalized to take the game into penalties. Rodrygo and Marquinhos missed their penalties as Croatia prevailed 4-2 in the shoot-out. The win sees 2018 finalists Croatia reach the last four. Here's more.

Unwanted numbers scripted by Brazil

Brazil have now lost versus Croatia for the first time in five meetings across competitions (W3 D1). The last time the two sides met was back in 2018, with Brazil winning 2-0. Brazil have lost each of their last six World Cup knockout-stage games versus European nations. Brazil's previous win against a European side in the knockout stages was against Germany (2002 final).

How did the match pan out?

Brazil and Croatia failed to create clear chances in the first half. Credit should go to Croatia for being resolute at the back. Brazil upped the tempo in the second half but Dominik Livakovic brought out his A-game to make some key saves. In the first half of extra-time, Neymar handed Brazil the lead. Bruno Petkovic the leveled for Croatia in the 116th minute.

Neymar equals Pele's tally

As per Opta, Neymar went on to score an extra-time goal since Leonidas managed a brace versus Poland in 1938. Neymar now has scored 77 goals for Brazil, becoming the joint-top-scorer alongside Pele. Neymar now has eight World Cup goals for Brazil. He has matched the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Diego Maradona, Rivaldo, and Leonidas among others.

Massive feats attained by Croatia

As per Squawka, Livakovic's stunning numbers versus Brazil reads as 81.25% passing accuracy, 11 saves (most in one 2022 World Cup game), 7 saves from inside the box, and 1 penalty shootout save. Livakovic has now saved four shoot-out penalties in a single World Cup tournament. As per William Hill, Croatia have now matched Germany's tally of having a 100% record in shoot-outs (4/4).

Unwanted record for Brazil

As per Opta, Brazil became the 13th side to go 1-0 up in extra-time of a World Cup knockout stage match. However, they became the first of those 13 to be eliminated.

Key match stats

Brazil managed 21 attempts versus Croatia, including 11 on target. Croatia scored from their only shot on target from nine attempts. Croatia edged past Brazil in terms of possession (51%-49%). Croatia had an 88% pass accuracy. For Croatia, Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Luka Modric, and Mislav Orsic scored from the penalty spot. Brazil scored two penalties via Casemiro and Pedro.