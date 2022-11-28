Sports

FIFA World Cup, Cameroon hold Serbia 3-3: Key stats

Cameroon struck twice post half-time

Cameroon came from behind to hold Serbia 3-3 in a Group G fixture of the FIFA World Cup. The Indomitable Lions were up 1-0 but were stunned by twin strikes from Serbia in the added time in the first half. Aleksandar Mitrovic slotted home from close range to put Serbia 3-1 in the lead. Cameroon struck twice thereafter, gaining a point from the match-up.

Veteran Aboubakar slams these records

As per Squawka, Aboubakar has been directly involved in 11 major tournament goals in 2022. He has managed nine goals and two assists in nine matches. As per Opta, he has become the first substitute to both score and assist in a WC game for an African nation. The 30-year-old has raced to 34 goals in international football.

Mitrovic registers history for Serbia

As per Opta, Mitrovic has scored seven goals in his last six games for Serbia across competitions. The Fulham striker has become the first player to score more than once at the WC for the nation. Only, Memphis Depay (21), Harry Kane (19), and Cristiano Ronaldo (16) have scored more international goals for European sides since the start of 2021 than Mitrovic (15).