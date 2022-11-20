Sports

A complete guide to the FIFA World Cup 2022 stadiums

Written by V Shashank Nov 20, 2022, 07:16 pm 4 min read

The Al Janoub Stadium has a crowd capacity of 40,000 (Source: Twitter/@FIFAWorldCup)

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will feature 64 matches being played across eight stadiums in Qatar. Hosts Qatar will kick off the tournament against Group A rival Ecuador at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday. The 32-nation event will conclude on December 18, with the Lusail Stadium playing host to the final. Here's the complete guide to all eight stadiums for the FIFA WC.

#1 Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

The Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor will have a total of nine matches, comprising six group stage fixtures and three knockouts. The retractable roof football stadium has a crowd capacity of 60,000. Besides the tournament opener, here are the must-see matches at this venue: England vs USA (Group B) on November 25 and Spain vs Germany (Group E) on November 27.

#2 Lusail Stadium, Lusail

Situated in Lusail, it's the biggest stadium in Qatar with a crowd capacity of 80,000. The venue, which was established in 2021, will host six group stage matches and four knockouts, including the final. Argentina will partake in a crucial Group C match-up against Saudi Arabia on November 22 here. Portugal squaring off against Uruguay will be an enthralling sight on November 28.

#3 Khalifa International Stadium, Doha

Established in 1976, it's the oldest stadium in Qatar. The venue will host six group stage fixtures, one R16 match-up, and a third-place playoff. It has a seating capacity of 40,000. The new LED lighting system adds a new dimension to the fan experience. England locking horns with Iran (November 21) and Germany's match-up against Japan (November 23) will be of significance.

Information Iconic sporting events held at the Khalifa International Stadium

Sporting events held at the venue: 17th Arabian Gulf Cup, 2006 Asian Games, 2011 AFC Asian Cup (Group A fixtures, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final), 2011 Pan Arab Games, 2019 World Championships in Athletics, 24th Arabian Gulf Cup, and 2019 FIFA Club World Cup.

#4 Al Thumama Stadium, Doha

Named after a native tree from the area, Al Thumama Stadium has a seating capacity of 40,000. It will host six group-stage matches and two knockout matches (R16, quarter-final). Senegal taking on Netherlands (November 21) and Belgium versus Morocco (November 27) will bring crowds in huge numbers. Notably, the venue hosted six matches from the 2021 FIFA Club Arab Cup in December last year.

#5 Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

The newly constructed Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium boasts a seating capacity of 40,000. This multi-purpose stadium will host six group stage matches and one round of 16 fixture. Wales versus arch-nemesis England (November 29) and 2018 runners-up Croatia taking on third-placed Belgium (November 1) are likely to be juicy affairs here. The venue hosted four matches during the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup.

#6 Stadium 974, Doha

It's the first temporary venue in FIFA World Cup history. Interestingly, the venue is made from 974 recycled shipping containers, removable seats, and other modular building blocks. It will be hosting six group games and one R16 fixture. The venue will be dismantled after the conclusion of the WC. Two must-watch fixtures here: Brazil vs Switzerland (November 28) and Poland vs Argentina (November 30).

#7 Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Opened in June 2020, the venue has a seating capacity of 40,000. The stadium is located within several university campuses at the Qatar Foundation's Education City. It will host a total of six group and two knockout stage matches (R16 and quarter-final). Uruguay battling it out against South Korea (November 24) and Portugal facing South Korea (December 2) can be edge-of-the-seat thrillers here.

#8 Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Al Janoub Stadium is another retractable roof stadium in Qatar. It has a capacity of 40,000 which will be reduced to 20,000 post the World Cup. The venue will host six group stage matches and one R16 fixture. Defending champions France will look to stun Australia (November 22), while Ghana will be up against Uruguay (December 2) in a mouth-watering group stage affair here.