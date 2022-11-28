Sports

PAK vs ENG: Mark Wood to miss the Rawalpindi Test

Mark Wood last played a Test match in March 2022 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of the first Test against Pakistan, starting December 1. The 32-year-old was already under doubt, having suffered a hip injury during the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. Brendon McCullum, England's head coach for the Test team, confirmed the news on Monday. The three-match series will be played in Rawalpindi, Multan, and Karachi, respectively.

As per Cricbuzz, Wood didn't travel with the team to UAE in a bid to prepare for the Test series. He was expected to join this weekend.

Wood, who is currently undergoing rehabilitation, could be available for the second and third Tests.

He returned to international cricket in September after being sidelined for a long period due to an elbow injury.

A look at Wood's Test career

Wood debuted in the format against New Zealand at Lord's in 2015. He owns 82 scalps in 26 matches, averaging 31.91. He has claimed three five-fers, with the best bowling figures being 6/37 (vs Australia). Wood's career-best effort, however, went in vain as England suffered a defeat in the final match of the 2021-22 Ashes Down Under.

Wood has been a menace since his return

Wood returned to international cricket in the seven-match T20I series against Pakistan. The right-armer clipped six wickets in two matches at 7.33. He carried his form into the T20 WC, picking nine wickets at 12.20. He bowled a 154.74 kph delivery against New Zealand, the fastest delivery of the tournament. Despite his absence in the knockouts, England managed to win the WC.

Wood was given a two-week rest post the WC

As per ESPNcricinfo, Wood was given a two-week rest after the T20 World Cup, as he was one of the two players alongside middle-order batter Harry Brook in all three of England's first-choice squads before the year-end (Pakistan T20Is, World Cup, and Pakistan Tests).

A historic Test series for England and Pakistan

England have toured Pakistan after 17 years. The Brits won the seven-match T20Is by a 4-3 margin. England last played a Test series in Pakistan in the 2005-06 tour, losing the three-match series. The Ben Stokes-led side will be looking to script history in the upcoming red-ball encounters.