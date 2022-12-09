Sports

Australia Women hammer India Women in 1st T20I: Stats

Dec 09, 2022

Australia Women beat India Women by nine wickets in the first T20I on Friday. Beth Mooney (89*) blasted the hosts left, right, and center as Australia took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Fellow opener Alyssa Healy (37) played a counter-attacking inning in truncating the chase (173/1). Earlier, INDW racked up 172/5, credit to a stupendous finish. We look at the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

INDW raced to 28/1 within three overs, thanks to a ferocious knock by opener Shafali Verma (21). The hosts lost steam in the middle overs, but Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma's hostile knocks got them the desired momentum. Deepti whacked four boundaries off Megan Schutt, guiding India to a competitive total. In exchange, AUSW stitched two 70-plus run-stands to pocket the chase.

A look at other interesting stats

As per Kausthub Gudipati, India Women recorded their highest T20I total without a batter scoring a fifty (172/5 vs Australia). The previous scores were 168/8 versus Sri Lanka in 2018 and 163/5 against Bangladesh in 2016. Interestingly, Richa and Deepti clocked the joint-highest-score of this innings (36) while batting at number six and seven, respectively.

Deepti dazzles with a brisk show

Deepti hammered 36* off 15 deliveries, blasting eight fours and striking at 240.00. As per Kausthub Gudipati, it's the highest strike rate by a batter without hitting a six in WT20Is (minimum 30 runs and Full-Members only). She bettered England batter Amy Jones' strike rate of 206.66 versus New Zealand in 2021. Meanwhile, Deepti has raced to 773 WT20I runs at 24.15.

Fifth-highest run-getter in the format

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur put up a sluggish effort as she scored 21 off 23 deliveries, hitting two fours. The effort saw her steer to 2,715 runs across 138 T20Is, averaging 27.42. She pipped Deandra Dottin (2,697) to become the fifth-highest run-getter in the format. Only Suzie Bates (3,683), Meg Lanning (3,211), Stafanie Taylor (3,121), and Sophie Devine (2,950) rank above the Indian stalwart.

Key records scripted in the match

As per ESPNcricinfo, INDW (172/5) recorded their second-highest total against Australia and seventh-highest in the format. India's 177/3 in Melbourne stands tall. As per Kausthub Gudipati, India Women played a T20I at home after 486 days since the South Africa series in 2021 - March 2021 to December 2022. INDW's previous streak lasted for 485 days - from November 2016 to March 2018.

Perry shines on her T20I return

Ace Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry marked a T20I return after over a year. She made it count, grabbing figures of 2/10 in two overs, including a maiden wicket. The right-armer now owns 117 scalps in the format at 19.20. She has become the third-highest wicket-taker in WT20Is, after Anisa Mohammed (125) and Nida Dar (118). Perry steered clear of Shabnim Ismail (115).

Garth inks a distinct feat on her Australia debut

Former Ireland all-rounder Kim Garth debuted for Australia in the first T20I. As per Kausthub Gudipati, She is the second woman cricketer to represent multiple Full-Member teams after Bernadine Bezuidenhout (South Africa, New Zealand). She dismissed Harmanpreet to claim her maiden WT20I wicket for Australia.

Mooney takes the Indian attack to the cleaners

Mooney, who was batting on 10 off 16 deliveries, clobbered three back-to-back boundaries off Renuka Singh in the fifth over. She smacked 17 runs off debutant Devika Vaidya in the 15th over. Mooney stayed put to tally 89* off 57 deliveries (4s: 16). It's her 14th half-century. She now has 1,982 runs at 39.64. Mooney surpassed Natalie Sciver (1,908) among leading scorers in WT20Is.