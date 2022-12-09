Sports

AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Hosts declare; Chanderpaul leads fightback

AUS vs WI, 2nd Test: Hosts declare; Chanderpaul leads fightback

Written by Parth Dhall Dec 09, 2022, 06:24 pm 2 min read

West Indies trail by 409 runs (Source: Twitter/@CricketAus)

Australia declared their innings on a mammoth 511/7 against West Indies on Day 2 of the 2nd Test (Day/Night) at the Adelaide Oval. Travis Head slammed an incredible 175, his career-best Test score, to power the hosts. Meanwhile, ton-up Marnus Labuschagne completed 3,000 runs in the format. Tagenarine Chanderpaul led (47*) West Indies' fightback in the final session as they finished at 102/4 (37).

Head's ton headlines Day 2

Australia resumed with their overnight score of 330/3. Head and Labuschagne added 98 runs to take Australia past 400. Devon Thomas broke the pivotal stand by removing Labuschagne. Head also departed with an untimely run-out. Alex Carey's unbeaten 41 propelled Australia to 511/7. The visitors have lost four wickets for 102 runs, but Chanderpaul continues to hold his ground. They trail by 409 runs.

Joint-second-fastest to 3,000 Test runs

Australia's Labuschagne added another feather to his hat as he completed 3,000 runs in Test cricket. He became the joint-second-fastest to accomplish the milestone, having taken just 51 innings. Only Aussie legend Don Bradman has reached the milestone faster (33 innings). On the opneing day, Labuschagne slammed his third successive century in Test cricket. He ended up scoring a 305-ball 163 (14 fours).

Career-best Test score for Head

A day after slamming a spectacular Test ton, Head raced to his career-best score. The left-handed batter smashed 175 off 219 balls, a knock laced with 20 fours. Before this, his highest score was 161 versus Sri Lanka (Canberra, February 2019). Meanwhile, Head has registered his third 150+ score in the format. Interestingly, his last such score came exactly a year ago.

Head goes past 1,800 Test runs

Playing his 30th Test, Head has gone past the 1,800-run mark. He now has 1,875 runs in the format at an average of 43.60. This was Head's 5th Test century and a maiden one versus West Indies. In the ongoing series, he has piled up 274 runs from two innings at an average of 137.00. He has a strike rate of 87.26.

Chanderpaul has looked solid

After scoring 51 and 45 in the 1st Test, Chanderpaul continues his exploits. He has looked solid so far in front of a potent Australian attack. Chanderpaul, who returned unbeaten on 47(98), will look to slam his maiden Test ton on Day 3.