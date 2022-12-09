Sports

India A beat Bangladesh A; Saurabh Kumar clinches 6/74: Stats



India A clinched an innings win over Bangladesh A (Source: Twitter/@cheteshwar1)

Saurabh Kumar starred as India A sealed an innings win over Bangladesh A in the second and final unofficial Test of the series on Friday. The left-arm orthodox spinner claimed a sensational six-for, bundling out the hosts on 187. With that, India A clinched the two-match series by a 1-0 scoreline. We look at the key stats from the match.

How did the match pan out?

India A folded Bangladesh A on 252 after electing to bowl. Zakir Hasan (46) top scored at the top, while Shahadat Hossain and Jaker Ali put up gutsy shows in the middle. In response, India A hammered 562/9d with runs coming in from every nook and corner. Abhimanyu Easwaran's 157 stood out. ﻿Shadman Islam scored a valiant 93 but couldn't avoid an agonizing defeat.

Easwaran ton powers India A past 500

Opening batter Easwaran lead from the front, stamping a 248-ball 157. He struck 14 fours and two sixes, clocking his 18th ton in FC cricket. He fetched a note-worthy 119-run stand with Cheteshwar Pujara for the second wicket, after India A's score read 19/1 in 5.2 overs. The right-hander now holds 5,576 runs across 78 FC matches at 45.33.

72nd FC half-century for Pujara; Saini registers career-best score

Pujara, who was available alongside pacer Umesh Yadav for the second match, toiled the Bangladeshi bowlers. The Indian batter scored 52 off 124 deliveries, hitting seven fours. It was his 72nd fifty in FC cricket. The veteran batter has raced to 18,175 runs in 237 FC matches at 51.92 (100s: 55). Meanwhile, seamer Navdeep Saini (60-ball 58*) clocked his highest score in FC.

Fifties galore for Bharat, Jayant

Wicket-keeper Srikar Bharat scored 77 off 132, slamming 10 fours. He notched his 25th half-century in his 83rd FC fixture. He even breached the 4,500-run mark (4,502) at 37.83. All-rounder Jayant Yadav played an invaluable part in the Indian total, bashing 83 off 150 deliveries (4s: 10). It was his 10th half-century at the FC level. He now has 2,378 FC runs at 25.56.

Indian bowlers attain these numbers

Bengal quick Mukesh Kumar snapped up 6/40 in the first innings. He pocketed his sixth five-for in FC cricket. He now holds 123 wickets across 33 matches at 21.49. Veteran Umesh managed 2/55 and 2/34 in the game. With Mohammed Shami injured, Umesh is likely to lead India's pace attack in the two-match series. The Vidarbha player now has 335 FC wickets at 29.36.