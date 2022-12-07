Sports

Wanindu Hasaranga claims maiden hat-trick in Lanka Premier League: Stats

Wanindu Hasaranga claims maiden hat-trick in Lanka Premier League: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Dec 07, 2022, 10:37 am 2 min read

Hasaranga returned with figures of 4/14 in three overs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Wanindu Hasaranga scripted history on Tuesday as he became the first-ever bowler to claim a hat-trick in the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Hasaranga, who's leading Kandy Falcons in the ongoing edition, accomplished the feat against Colombo Stars in the second game of the tournament. He returned with figures of 4/14 in three overs. Here are the key stats.

Why does this story matter?

The top-ranked T20I spinner at the moment, Hasaranga has been a force to reckon with in the 20-over format.

He delivered yet another stellar spell in Falcons' maiden assignment this season.

He dismissed Dinesh Chandimal, Benny Howell, and Seekkuge Prasanna off successive deliveries in the seventh over to get the landmark.

The Falcons clinched the contest by a massive margin of 109 runs.

Best figures by a Falcons bowler

Hasaranga claimed the best figures by a Falcons bowler and the fifth-best overall in LPL history. Among spinners, only Jeffrey Vandersay boasts better figures, having claimed 6/25 last year. Hasaranga is also the highest wicket-taker in the competition history with 32 scalps in 21 outings. His four-fer against the Stars were his best figures. Hasaranga also has 216 runs under his belt (SR: 170.07).

How has Hasaranga fared this year?

Hasaranga has been on a roll in the 20-over format this year. His tally of 67 wickets in 40 T20s is only second to Rashid Khan (76) in 2022. While the former's economy rate reads 7.26, the tally includes three four-wicket hauls and a five-fer as well. 5/18 read his best figures. Meanwhile, Hasaranga's hat-trick vs Stars was his second in the format.

What did Hasaranga say after the match?

"Credit to our batters. My second T20 hat-trick. I am really happy. That's what experience does. First two wickets I tried to bowl at the sticks and decided to bowl the googly," Hasaranga said in the post-match conference. "I am trying to take more responsibility as a captain. I always try to do my best whether I am a captain or not."

How did the match pan out?

Andre Fletcher's 102* and Pathum Nissanka 71 powered Kandy Falcons to 199/1 while batting first at the Kandy Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium in Hambantota. In reply, the Stars lost wickets at regular intervals and got bundled out for just 90. Besides Hasaranga, Fabian Allen also scalped a couple of wickets. Hence, the Falcons recorded the largest victory in LPL in terms of runs (109).