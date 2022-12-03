Sports

Babar Azam slams his 8th Test century: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Dec 03, 2022, 03:18 pm 2 min read

Babar has notched his maiden ton versus England (Source: Twitter/@babarazam258)

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam became the third centurion for Pakistan in the ongoing first Test versus England in Rawalpindi. He joins the likes of Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq to score a century. Earlier, England saw four batters slam hundreds in their first innings on what is a lifeless pitch. Babar has negotiated England bowlers well to slam his 8th century. Here's more.

Another century from the blade of Babar

Babar showed his class once again, getting another special hundred under his belt. He has notched his maiden ton versus England, having smashed three fifties earlier. He has also surpassed 350 runs versus England and is averaging over 87. He has matched former Pakistan batter, Majid Khan, in terms of centuries (8).

1,000 runs on home soil for Babar

Babar has also surpassed the 1,000-run mark on home soil in Test cricket. He has five centuries and four fifties in Pakistan, averaging over 91. Before this knock, he had amassed two tons versus Sri Lanka, besides one hundred each versus Australia and Bangladesh respectively. In 2022, Babar now has two tons on home soil, besides going past the 400-run mark as well.

How has Babar fared in Rawalpindi?

In Rawalpindi, Babar's love affair has continued. He has become the second batter here after Saeed Anwar (546) to score 450-plus runs. He has also slammed his third century in Rawalpindi, averaging over 100 at the moment. He also has a fifty here.

How has the match panned out?

England were at their aggressive best in the first innings, riding on four centuries to post a mammoth 657. Notably, England carried a run rate over six runs an over. For Pakistan, Zahid Mahmood was pick of the bowlers with figures worth 4/235. In response, Pakistan openers Shafique (114) and Imam (122) laid the foundation. Babar has joined them in the century count.